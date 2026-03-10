Amazon Big Spring Deals Day have landed, and these Huawei smartwatch deals have savings of up to 42%

Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026 are live. The cycling deals don't quite hit the heights of Black Friday, but if you're gearing up for summer riding, then there are plenty of worthy discounts to be grabbed.

Our deals-hunting legends have scoured the Amazon site, and Cycling Weekly's Amazon Spring Deal Days hub has a round-up of all the best discounts. From ride essentials like TPU inner tubes and bike cleaning kits to cycling tech like the best bike cameras and the best bike computers.

One tech deal that caught my eye was on the Huawei GT 5 Pro smartwatch, discounted by a staggering 42% to just £189.99, and a saving of £140 on the £329.99 RRP. The Huawei GT range has claimed advanced cycling capabilities, which makes them really appealing as some of the best smartwatches for cycling.

Although we've yet to review this particular Huawei smartwatch, we did have an in-depth look at its sibling, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, and the GT 5 Pro benefits from many of the trickle-down tech, including most of the advanced cycling capabilities in that model. It's worth adding that the GT 6 Pro is also discounted for Amazon Big Spring Deals Day, down 19% to just £265.99.

Below you'll find all the details on both these discounts, and for our US readers, I've added the very best prices relevant to your location. Although Amazon's Big Spring Sale lands in the US from 25-31 March, we'd expect plenty of smartwatch deals to appear across those dates.

Save 42% (£140) Huawei GT 5 Pro Smartwatch: was £329.99 now £189.99 at Amazon The GT 5 Pro benefits from what Huawei claims are super-accurate metrics, including advanced cycling capabilities, which they say will turn the GT 5 Pro into a comprehensive, real-time cycling computer. It's powered by a long-lasting battery for up to 14 days, and the GT 5 Pro has a rugged titanium casing, which, for this smartwatch deal, comes in a 46mm size.

Save 19% (£64) Huawei GT 6 Pro Smartwatch: was £329.99 now £265.99 at Amazon The GT 6 Pro is the latest model in the Huawei GT range, and its noteworthy features that differ from the GT 5 Pro are a super bright touchscreen AMOLED colour display, a longer-lasting battery of up to 21 days, and the interesting Virtual Cycling Power feature. The GT 6 Pro is housed in a rugged titanium casing, which comes in a 46mm size. Read our thoughts on the Huawei GT 6 Pro.

It's safe to say that Garmin dominates the market when it comes to the best smartwatches. Our top pick overall is the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar. However, if you're looking away from Garmin, both the Huawei GT 5 Pro and GT 6 Pro come with a load of appealing cycling features, very much on par with the majority of the best cycling watches from rival brands.

They include what they claim to be super-accurate GPS and heart rate tracking, a battery life of up to 14 days (GT 5 Pro) or 21 days (GT6 Pro, and ECG analysis, and both include a robust sapphire glass titanium build.

As the top-of-the-range model, the GT 6 Pro benefits from a touchscreen AMOLED display, which they say is 1.5 times brighter than the GT 5 Pro. It also has improved performance and tracking features, including new antenna technology and 3D distance tracking.

Both have advanced cycling capabilities, but the GT 6 has the Virtual Cycling Power feature, which Huawei claims will deliver "Pro-level cycling tracking". Although we've yet to test this feature, Huawei claims that through what they say are advanced algorithms, built from studies conducted at the Beijing Sport University, paired with a built-in wind sensor and the rider's basic stats like body weight, age and height, the GT 6 will calculate a rider's virtual power output, but there are no real data details as of yet.

Outwith the improved display and the Virtual Cycling Power feature, the improvements between both these super-capable smartwatches are incremental, and as the GT 5 Pro has a whopping 42% off for Amazon Big Spring Deals Day, I'd say it was the way to go if you're after a cycling smartwatch deal.