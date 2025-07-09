I ditched my Rolex for a Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, and I couldn’t be happier. Now 33% off on Amazon Prime Day

My wife’s not happy. Five years ago, she bought me a Rolex Milgauss for our wedding anniversary, but for the past two years, my wrist has been married to a Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar. We’re pretty much inseparable.

It’s not every day I’m gifted an expensive Rolex, so what on earth possessed me to pass it up in favour of a smart watch? My love of cycling, of course. My Milgauss is a covetable classic, but it’s a bit of a one-trick pony – it only tells the time. The Garmin Forerunner 955, on the other hand, provides me with nearly everything I need to know to track my health and fitness goals. Plus, it is one of the best Smartwatches for Cycling after all.

Don’t be put off by the Forerunner name, this is a multisport watch that’s as useful for cyclists, yogis, rowers, swimmers, kayakers… as it is for running. In fact, its capabilities as a cycling computer rival most head units, enabling it to track and display everything from heart rate (from the wrist or a chest strap) to power. It also features accurate turn-by-turn navigation and mapping, aided by multi-band GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, together with indispensable route features such as ClimbPro.

Things get really interesting if you choose to wear it 24/7 because the Forerunner 955 provides a multitude of real-time performance and health metrics. Training readiness, HRV status, stamina, VO2 Max estimates, stress levels, sleep tracking, recovery forecasts – it’s all there. Additionally, you can pay for your coffee using it via Garmin Pay and even hook up a Garmin Varia Radar.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar shares the functionality of many cycling computers but with additional multisport and health features too. (Image credit: Simon Fellows)

The solar charging feature may sound gimmicky, but the reality is that I probably only have to charge my Forerunner 955 a couple of times a week, which takes about 20 minutes, perhaps less. The non-solar version, which is slightly less expensive, also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 15 days in smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode.

Why buy one if you already own a cycling computer? The Forerunner 955 is more versatile; it tracks every sport I enjoy, from cycling to swimming and mountaineering. If you already own a Garmin Edge product, the health and performance metrics sync seamlessly via the Garmin Connect app on your phone. So, both happily co-exist.

I can’t ever see myself returning to my Rolex…

