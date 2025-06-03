With up to $200 off in the Garmin Father's Day sale – big reductions to be had across Garmin cycle computers, smartwatches and bike lights

Father's Day is just around the corner, the 15th of June, in both the US and UK (in case you've forgotten). Garmin has handily dropped big discounts of up to $200 across many of our favourite Garmin cycling products.

So, if you're feeling extra generous this year and looking at potential cycling gift ideas for your dad or even considering an upgrade for yourself, we think these Garmin deals are well worth taking advantage of.

Garmin devices are used by WorldTour pro riders and teams, including this year's Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates and his Visma-Lease a Bike team. It's safe to say that Garmin is one of the most popular choices for the best GPS cycling computers.

At Cycling Weekly, we've tested many of the Garmin range, and they hold many places in our buyer's guides for cycling computers and the best smartwatches for cycling – including the Garmin Edge 1050 and the Garmin Fēnix 8 – the brand's flagship devices.

Get up to $200 off the Garmin range of GPS Cycling Computers and Smartwatches at Garmin.

I have selected the best discounts below that will surely bring a smile to the face of the most important person in your life this Father's Day, even if that person is yourself.

Garmin Edge 1050: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Garmin Save $100: The flagship Garmin GPS is our choice for recommending a cycling computer with the best screen and features. It's essentially a smartphone, and the feature list is extensive, including Garmin Pay for contactless payments on the go. It includes turn-by-turn navigation with auto-rerouting and multi-band GNSS, which utilises GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. Training and performance functions are extensive as well, but the market-leading touchscreen is the real highlight, and it even features an electronic bell.

Garmin Edge 840 Solar: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Garmin Save $100: The Edge 840 Solar is my top choice when it comes to Garmin GPS computers. The 840 shares many features with its 1050 sibling but in a more compact and appealing size. It has the benefit of a touchscreen and the occasionally handy (in the UK) solar charging to top up what is already an impressive battery life. Read our Garmin Edge 840 review.

Garmin Fēnix 8: was $1,099.99 now $900.99 at Garmin Save $200: The Garmin Fēnix 8 takes smartwatch capabilities to another level and is the brand's premium multisport GPS smartwatch. It does just about everything you could ever want in a sports watch. Featuring personalized cycling workouts and training plans based on your performance and health metrics. The internal speaker and mic for voice features is a very clever addition.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Garmin Save $100: on the Garmin Forerunner 265, which scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. Its long list of accolades includes its easy-to-navigate touchscreen design and the huge array of workout activities and widgets, making it one of the best smartwatches for cycling. The battery life on the 265 also impressed our tester, and you can store music on the device, should you enjoy listening to music while you ride. Read the Garmin Forerunner 265 review.

Garmin Enduro 3: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Garmin Save $100: The Enduro 3 is one of Garmin's most popular smartwatches in its range, and if best-in-class battery life is your priority, then the Enduro 3 is the smartwatch to consider. It has a claimed 320hrs of life in GPS mode – which is topped up by solar charging. It's perfect for multi-day bikepacking adventures and has pre-loaded maps, super accurate GPS tracking and a built-in LED flashlight.

There are plenty more discounts at Garmin to take advantage of during its Father's Day Sale, and with up to $200 off, it's worth checking out while you can.

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Garmin deals in your territory.