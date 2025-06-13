Last-minute cycling gifts for Father's Day, recommendations from a cycling dad
It's always hard buying gifts for cyclists, I know; we're sorry. Generally speaking, we already own too much stuff; probably, we just bought it for ourselves, or what we want is far too expensive. So, the fallback plan is always a raft of novelty cycling paraphernalia. While some might like that, I am not a fan, and there are undoubtedly many other great gifts you can buy for the cycling dad in your life.
With Father's Day just a couple of days away and it handily being on the same day in the UK and in the USA, June 15th, here is my guide to Father's Day last-minute gift ideas - advice from a cycling dad for those buying for a cycling dad.
Cycling Literature
The overwhelming response from the Cycling Weekly team when I put it out for ideas was books. For some reason, as cyclists, we can't just ride bikes; we have to live and breathe cycling in every aspect of our lives. For that, I am also sorry, but it does make life easy because there is a ton of great cycling literature to choose from. Here are my top five picks:
- 1923: The mystery of lot 212 and a Tour De France obsession - While Ned is very much a personality British readers will be aware of and fond of, you don't need to understand British culture to become immersed in this book. Trace Ned's footsteps through the COVID lockdowns as he uncovers not just cycling history but how intertwined our sport is with history itself.
- A Ride Across America: Small Towns, Big Issues and One Epic Adventure - Simon's first book, Riding Out, was a joy to read, and his latest offering should interest both sides of the pond - America from a British perspective. With a bit of cycling in the middle, I am sure.
- Coffee First, Then the World: One Woman's Record-Breaking Pedal Around the Planet - While Jenny's record was broken last year by Lael Wilcox, she tells the story of her journey with such humour, honesty, and humility that it is still very much worth reading.
- Epic Bike Rides of the World - I am a big fan of Lonely Planets coffee table books. While they aren't exceptionally detailed, they do get the creative juices flowing for route planning and adventures.
- Potholes and Pavements: A Bumpy Ride on Britain’s National Cycle Network - I am yet to get myself a copy of this one, but it comes recommended by Senior News Writer Tom. However, broken cycling is in the UK; we love our wiggly NCN map, and I am sure it is not all doom and gloom.
Useful Cycling Tech
Being a cyclist and loving technology seem to go hand in hand; maybe it's just being a dad. But who doesn't love a gadget, be it electronic or simply something to make life a bit easier?
Electric bike pumps have experienced a quiet revolution in recent years; once clunky and not at all portable, the latest models have truly changed the game. We recently tested 12 of the best electric bike pumps and named the Cycplus AS2 Pro our best overall. The AS2 Pro stood out for its speed, precision, and programmability; at just over 100 grams and $100, it won't weigh you down or break the bank.
Every Dad needs a pressure washer; we don't know why, and we rarely have a use for them. It's just a fact: a dad with a pressure washer is a proper dad, ready for anything. While they are, of course, excellent for washing bikes, cars and trucks, you can do the deck, patio, windows, you name it. This gift could be your ticket to not only a grateful husband but also getting those household tasks done.
I speak from experience; dads can be a little heavy-handed at times. So, having a torque wrench to hand, whether it's in the garage, shed, or out on the bike, helps us avoid making costly mistakes. The Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive is perfect; it's pocket-sized, which means it can be kept on our person at all times, and it is robust and well-made, ideal for heavy-handed dads like me.
Subscriptions
A subscription isn't always something we might buy for ourselves, and sometimes it's nice to have that item arrive through the letterbox each week or month. Also, given the increase in costs for 2025 to watch cycling live on TV, I know many, including myself, would love a gift of uninterrupted Tour coverage.
As I mentioned, watching live cycling in the UK got a whole lot more expensive in 2025. I know that, like many, I haven't been able to justify the additional cost on top of the other streaming platform subscriptions. So, if your dad is a cycling fan, a subscription to Discovery+ at £30.99 a month might be just what he wants, especially with the Tour De France just around the corner.
If you are in America, not much has changed for you, but you can watch the Tour with a Peacock subscription.
I can't go without mentioning a subscription to our very own magazine. Not everything we do here at Cycling Weekly makes it to the website, especially our longer, more in-depth features. So, if your dad enjoys sitting down with a coffee or tea and reading in-depth rider interviews, getting routes inspired, and the latest tech and trends, a subscription to our weekly magazine might be the ticket. £29.99 gets your 12 issues both in digital and print, which works out to be just £2.36 an issue. Bargain.
