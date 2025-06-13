Last-minute cycling gifts for Father's Day, recommendations from a cycling dad

With Father's Day just two days away, here are my last-minute gift ideas for the cycling dads in your life

Geraint Thomas holding his son on the podium of the giro d&#039;italia in May 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's always hard buying gifts for cyclists, I know; we're sorry. Generally speaking, we already own too much stuff; probably, we just bought it for ourselves, or what we want is far too expensive. So, the fallback plan is always a raft of novelty cycling paraphernalia. While some might like that, I am not a fan, and there are undoubtedly many other great gifts you can buy for the cycling dad in your life.

With Father's Day just a couple of days away and it handily being on the same day in the UK and in the USA, June 15th, here is my guide to Father's Day last-minute gift ideas - advice from a cycling dad for those buying for a cycling dad.

Cycplus AS2 Pro
Cycplus AS2 Pro: $109.99 at Amazon

Electric bike pumps have experienced a quiet revolution in recent years; once clunky and not at all portable, the latest models have truly changed the game. We recently tested 12 of the best electric bike pumps and named the Cycplus AS2 Pro our best overall. The AS2 Pro stood out for its speed, precision, and programmability; at just over 100 grams and $100, it won't weigh you down or break the bank.

View Deal
Muc-Off Pressure washer
Muc-Off Pressure washer: $309.54 at Amazon

Every Dad needs a pressure washer; we don't know why, and we rarely have a use for them. It's just a fact: a dad with a pressure washer is a proper dad, ready for anything. While they are, of course, excellent for washing bikes, cars and trucks, you can do the deck, patio, windows, you name it. This gift could be your ticket to not only a grateful husband but also getting those household tasks done.

View Deal
Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive
Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive: $64.99 at Amazon

I speak from experience; dads can be a little heavy-handed at times. So, having a torque wrench to hand, whether it's in the garage, shed, or out on the bike, helps us avoid making costly mistakes. The Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive is perfect; it's pocket-sized, which means it can be kept on our person at all times, and it is robust and well-made, ideal for heavy-handed dads like me.

View Deal
Discovery + TNT sports package
Discovery + TNT sports package: £30.99 at discoveryplus.com

As I mentioned, watching live cycling in the UK got a whole lot more expensive in 2025. I know that, like many, I haven't been able to justify the additional cost on top of the other streaming platform subscriptions. So, if your dad is a cycling fan, a subscription to Discovery+ at £30.99 a month might be just what he wants, especially with the Tour De France just around the corner.

If you are in America, not much has changed for you, but you can watch the Tour with a Peacock subscription.

View Deal
Cycling Weekly Magazine Subscription
Cycling Weekly Magazine Subscription: £29.99 at subscribe.cyclingweekly.com

I can't go without mentioning a subscription to our very own magazine. Not everything we do here at Cycling Weekly makes it to the website, especially our longer, more in-depth features. So, if your dad enjoys sitting down with a coffee or tea and reading in-depth rider interviews, getting routes inspired, and the latest tech and trends, a subscription to our weekly magazine might be the ticket. £29.99 gets your 12 issues both in digital and print, which works out to be just £2.36 an issue. Bargain.

View Deal

