"It has genuinely changed how much I use an action camera" - Cycling Weekly Tech Writer Joe Baker on why you must consider buying an Insta360 X4 this Amazon Prime Day

Action cameras are often featured in the top Amazon Prime Day Cycling deals. While they can be helpful for safety and insurance purposes, more often than not, they tend to be a 'want' rather than a 'need'.

Which is why when they get decent discounts, like these savings on the Insta360 X4 in both the US and the UK, they are seriously worth considering.

I think some people resist buying action cameras because they are worried they won't get enough use, and they dread working through huge amounts of footage. Something Cycling Weekly writer Joe Baker finds frustrating is the constant setup and framing that inevitably comes when you finally haul a camera out of the drawer.

Well, that's where the Insta360 X4 marks a significant revolution, and part of the reason Joe named it in his Gear of the Year 2024. To quote Joe's review of the X4 in our weekly magazine: "It has genuinely changed how much I use an action camera."

Joe attributes this to two features unique to the X4 and its supporting app. First of all, the 360-degree camera view makes framing a breeze, and in reality, you don't really even need to do it at all.

"Unlike traditional cameras, it requires no precise positioning." Perfect!

Secondly, the speed at which the app and software can process Insta360's 8K footage. "In a world where even the best cycling computers still feel sluggish, the X4 felt like a treat to use."

Save 30% Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle: was $499.99 now $349 at Amazon Save $150 | In the US, the discount is quite substantial and certainly not one you see often. As far as I can see, this is the lowest price the X4 has ever been, providing a little extra incentive, as it will likely go back up on July 11th.

Save £76 Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle: was £425.99 now £349.99 at Amazon Save 18% | Although the UK deal doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of the US 30%, it is still a decent discount, and £75 off is certainly not something to be sniffed at, espcially given the X4's overall performance.

I know that when it comes to the best helmet and bike cameras, usability is all well and good, but really, it's about the specifications, and fear not - the Insta360 X4 boasts some impressive numbers.

The X4 features a whopping 8K capture mode, which delivers 360° video at a rate of up to 60 frames per second (fps). It also offers a super-wide-angle mode, which at 170° can be rendered at 4 K in both 30fps and 60fps. For those who prefer a still, it'll do those as well in 360 at 72 megapixels.

What you don't want when you spend $300/£300 plus on a camera is fragility, and the X4 has certainly made improvements in this area, now featuring increased lens protection and the ability to work down to minus twenty. It is also now waterproof down to 10m/33ft and 50m/164ft with the invisible dive case.

In this post, I have featured Insta360 X4 deals in both the US and the UK. However, I am not able to check every region, so it is best to check below for the best offers in your country.