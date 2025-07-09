"It has genuinely changed how much I use an action camera" - Cycling Weekly Tech Writer Joe Baker on why you must consider buying an Insta360 X4 this Amazon Prime Day

Joe named the Insta360 X4 as one of his Products of the Year 2024. He was impressed with several features, but more so by just how much he found himself using it

Insta360 X4 is attached to a bikes handlebars
(Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))
By
published

Action cameras are often featured in the top Amazon Prime Day Cycling deals. While they can be helpful for safety and insurance purposes, more often than not, they tend to be a 'want' rather than a 'need'.

Which is why when they get decent discounts, like these savings on the Insta360 X4 in both the US and the UK, they are seriously worth considering.

Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle
Save 30%
Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle: was $499.99 now $349 at Amazon

Save $150 | In the US, the discount is quite substantial and certainly not one you see often. As far as I can see, this is the lowest price the X4 has ever been, providing a little extra incentive, as it will likely go back up on July 11th.

View Deal
Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle
Save £76
Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle: was £425.99 now £349.99 at Amazon

Save 18% | Although the UK deal doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of the US 30%, it is still a decent discount, and £75 off is certainly not something to be sniffed at, espcially given the X4's overall performance.

View Deal

