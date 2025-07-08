DJI Mini Four just ran away with the best value drone title, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal on a More Fly Combo

DJI must be the most well-known brand in drones, and for good reason. They have a user-friendly design and are controlled through the DJI Fly app, which integrates seamlessly with most products in the DJI ecosystem.

For bike reviews, I bought the DJI Flip, but I also use the older Phantom for windier or larger jobs, where portability isn’t as important. The sweet spot, which sits closer to a big drone, is the DJI Mini 4. It’s designed to be a little more substantial, perhaps more professional, and it just works better in windy conditions or for capturing hyperlapse shots, which can be amazing for conveying the scale of something like a big bike event.

The camera is 4K, and the sensor is identical to the one in my DJI Mini Flip. However, the processing is where DJI Four starts to gain ground. It’s just a little better quality, and the camera itself can rotate through 360 degrees. You also have camera-based sensors front and rear, whereas the Flip only has a laser sensor.

Battery life in the DJI Four is also better than that of the Flip, and with two spare batteries included in this pack –which retail at around $60 each individually – you’re significantly extending your flight time. Brilliant, if like me, you’re taking the drone out on the bike, and want to make multiple flights to get various shots in different locations in a day.

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More: was £979 now £759 at Amazon Save 22%. The Mini 4 straddles the line between amateur and professional - it is capable of great 4K footage, even in moderately windy conditions. However, it's still light and portable enough to be taken on the bike. This deal includes two batteries and the RC2 controller.

The biggest draw in this particular Amazon Prime Day deal for me is the inclusion of the excellent RC2 handheld controller. It has a full screen of it’s own, and is the best controller in the range in my opinion. The package also includes two batteries.

Never flown a drone, but fancy trying it? This deal makes it that much more possible. If you’re worried about needing to learn, you don’t need to. Whilst I would urge caution and make sure you check the rules and basic safety guidelines before flying, as long as you’re outside in good weather away from obvious obstructions, learning to fly a drone with these DJI products is really straightforward. You should be up and running and feeling confident before you need to change the first battery.

Oh, hang on, with this deal you have two spares!

The DJI Four More Fly combo normally retails at £979 it's 22% off today at £759, with the RC2 controller, it's a way better deal than buying the flip.

(Image credit: DJI Amazon)

If you're on a tighter budget, but want many of the capabilities of the Flip and Four, US buyers can take advantage of this deal on the Hover X1 Drone, which I'm so impressed with, I've called one in for review this week. This one usually costs $439 in the US, but today it's on a Prime Day deal for just $307.

If you desperately want to stick with DJI, the bargains continue at this price point too, with the entry level Neo Fly More package which sits just below the Flip in the range but is also excellent, at just £238, down from £299.