DJI Mini Four just ran away with the best value drone title, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal on a More Fly Combo

With the Flip and Bigger drones making it super hard to decide which drone to go for, Amazon are making the higher spec DJI Four Pro the stand out choice at this price

DJI Mini 4 Pro in flight, front on
DJI Four pro is compelling anyway, but at this price it's the best choice.
DJI must be the most well-known brand in drones, and for good reason. They have a user-friendly design and are controlled through the DJI Fly app, which integrates seamlessly with most products in the DJI ecosystem.

For bike reviews, I bought the DJI Flip, but I also use the older Phantom for windier or larger jobs, where portability isn’t as important. The sweet spot, which sits closer to a big drone, is the DJI Mini 4. It’s designed to be a little more substantial, perhaps more professional, and it just works better in windy conditions or for capturing hyperlapse shots, which can be amazing for conveying the scale of something like a big bike event.

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More
DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More: was £979 now £759 at Amazon

Save 22%. The Mini 4 straddles the line between amateur and professional - it is capable of great 4K footage, even in moderately windy conditions. However, it's still light and portable enough to be taken on the bike. This deal includes two batteries and the RC2 controller.

View Deal
HoverAir X1 Drone with Camera
HoverAir X1 Drone with Camera: was $439 now $307 at Amazon

Save 30%. The HoverAir X1 is a compact, self-flying drone that weighs just 125g, making it perfect for bike videography, especially travel. It follows pre-programmed flight paths such as Follow, Orbit and Bird's Eye, making it simplicity itself to fly and operate.

View Deal
DJI Neo Fly More package
DJI Neo Fly More package: was £299 now £238 at Amazon

Save 20%. This is DJI's lightest, most portable drone, weighing just 135g. It offers 4K ultra-stabilised video, AI subject tracking, and multiple control options, including palm takeoff and landing. Although it may not offer the video quality of its more expensive competitors, it's inexpensive and a massive amount of fun.

View Deal

