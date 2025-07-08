Prime Day Deal: a $130 Discount on the HoverAir X1, the self-flying drone that fits in your jersey pocket

Looking to level up your social media game with eye-catching shots of your two-wheeled adventures? Check out the HoverAir X1, a lightweight, jersey-pocket-sized drone that will follow you around as you do you — no camera man needed!

On Amazon USA, the HoverAir X1 is currently 33%—or $130— off for Amazon Prime Days, bringing it down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.



For our UK shoppers, there's still a good deal to be had: the HoverAir X1 is currently 30% or £118 off.

The HoverAir X1 packs a lot into a tiny footprint. Folded shut, it measures just 5 by 3 inches and weighs only 125 grams, battery included (that's half as much as my iPhone!). Thanks to its compactness, it slips easily into a jersey pocket or handlebar bag.

The body houses a 2.7K/1080p high-resolution camera mounted on its own miniature gimbal, along with a slim battery and four propellers enclosed in a plastic cage. Inside, you’ll also find 32GB of internal storage and a powerful suite of AI tech. Once set up, you can launch and control the drone using just two buttons on the device.

The drone features five pre-programmed flight modes, all designed to keep you in the frame. Hover mode stays fixed in place while rotating to follow your movement, while Follow mode tracks you at speeds up to 13mph (20km/h), keeping you centered. Zoom Out pulls back and upward at an angle to reveal more of your surroundings, and Orbit circles around you from a set distance. And Bird’s Eye captures top-down or spiraling views from above.

The captured footage is remarkably sharp and stable. The quality is easily as good as a recent GoPro or camera phone, and certainly good enough for social media. The stability is better than many gimbals I've seen; and the drone impressed with how it coped with airflow and the steady shots it delivers. At 12 megapixels, the photo stills can be a tad grainy but again, good enough for social media.

If you're looking for new ways to capture your cycling content or have an interest in photography or videography, the HoverAir X1 is a lot of fun. It's a highly user-friendly device with a compact, lightweight design that's easy to carry around. The limited battery life and lack of speed do restrict its use cases but within its limitations, the HoverAir X1 captures surprisingly good quality footage for a sub-$400 device.

For more on the HoverAir X1, check out our full review. But don’t miss your chance to snag this Amazon Prime Day deal while it lasts.

