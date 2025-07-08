Prime Day Deal: a $130 Discount on the HoverAir X1, the self-flying drone that fits in your jersey pocket

The HoverAir X1 is fun, user-friendly follow-me camera that delivers surpingly good quality footage

The HoverAir X1 self-flying video drone
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Looking to level up your social media game with eye-catching shots of your two-wheeled adventures? Check out the HoverAir X1, a lightweight, jersey-pocket-sized drone that will follow you around as you do you — no camera man needed!

On Amazon USA, the HoverAir X1 is currently 33%—or $130— off for Amazon Prime Days, bringing it down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.

For our UK shoppers, there's still a good deal to be had: the HoverAir X1 is currently 30% or £118 off.

HOVERAIR X1 Drone
Save $130
HOVERAIR X1 Drone: was $399 now $269 at Amazon

Save 33% | Currently at its lowest price ever at just $269. This deal is on the Combo bundle, which includes the HOVERAir X1 drone, storage bag, two batteries and a dual battery charging hub.

Read our full HoverAir X1 Drone review

View Deal
HOVERAIR X1 Drone
Save $130
HOVERAIR X1 Drone: was $399 now $269 at Amazon

Save 33% on Amazon USA | Currently at its lowest price ever at just $269. This deal is on the Combo bundle, which includes the HOVERAir X1 drone, storage bag, two batteries and a dual battery charging hub.

Read our full HoverAir X1 Drone review

View Deal
HOVERAIR X1 Drone
Save £118.50
HOVERAIR X1 Drone: was £395 now £276.50 at Amazon

Save 30% on Amazon UK | Currently at the very low price of £276.50, this deal is on the Combo bundle, which includes the HOVERAir X1 drone, storage bag, two batteries and a dual battery charging hub.

Read our full HoverAir X1 Drone review

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1