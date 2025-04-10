I have been capturing my cycling adventures for over 20 years, and two of the best action cameras for cyclists have just hit their lowest prices on Amazon

I am a big fan of filming my rides, whether that's capturing those epic moments on big bikepacking adventures or for added safety when riding locally in traffic. Having used a variety of action cameras over the years, from GoPros to DJIs, I can safely say the Insta360 action camera range ticks all the boxes. Loaded with attractive features, they are some of the best bike and helmet cameras on the market.

Insta360 X3
Insta360 X3: was $426.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Save 30% The X3 has a huge list of attractive features that make it a contender as the best action camera for cycling. The feature I love the most is the 360-degree Capture and reframing function. The X3 can capture 360-degree footage, with every angle covered. The easy reframing tools in the AI-powered Insta360 app make for fast, faff-free editing, allowing you to easily select the best of your footage so you have more time for riding than editing.

Insta360 X4
Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Amazon

Save 15% on the Insta360 X4. The X4 ups its game over the X3, with higher 8K video quality, a larger battery life at 135 minutes, and increased durability, which makes the X4 technically better than its older sibling. You will pay a lot more for this latest Insta360 tech, so any discount is worth grabbing if this is the action camera for you.

