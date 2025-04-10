I have been capturing my cycling adventures for over 20 years, and two of the best action cameras for cyclists have just hit their lowest prices on Amazon

I am a big fan of filming my rides, whether that's capturing those epic moments on big bikepacking adventures or for added safety when riding locally in traffic. Having used a variety of action cameras over the years, from GoPros to DJIs, I can safely say the Insta360 action camera range ticks all the boxes. Loaded with attractive features, they are some of the best bike and helmet cameras on the market.

Get the Insta360 X3 for just $299.99 at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 30%, which makes the Insta360 X3 the cheapest it's been this year. This equates to a fantastic savings of $127, reducing the X3 from the MRSP of $426.99 to $299.99.

Several versions of the Insta360 action cameras are discounted, including the latest Insta360 X4, reduced by 15% to $424.99. However, the best savings are on the X3, which is worth grabbing now—as they'll likely go back to full price soon. It's worth noting that Best Buy and Walmart have deals on both, with Best Buy price-matching these deals if you wish to shop away from Amazon.

Insta360 X3: was $426.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Save 30% The X3 has a huge list of attractive features that make it a contender as the best action camera for cycling. The feature I love the most is the 360-degree Capture and reframing function. The X3 can capture 360-degree footage, with every angle covered. The easy reframing tools in the AI-powered Insta360 app make for fast, faff-free editing, allowing you to easily select the best of your footage so you have more time for riding than editing. Price check: Best Buy $299.99 | Walmart $361.49

The Insta360 X3 is a superb all-rounder action camera with many cycling-friendly features. However, its ability to shoot 360-degree video really makes it come into its own. The X3 and its X4 sibling will capture a wider perspective than a standard action camera—meaning you never miss any of the action. The AI-powered Insta360 app will reframe the footage to any angle or view you wish, so no more post-ride disappointment when you discover your camera angle was all wrong.

The X3 measures 114mm x 46mm x 33.1mm and weighs 179g, so you can mount it to bike handlebars or any of the best road bike helmets, wear it on a chest harness, or even use it with the very clever invisible selfie stick—which is brilliant. However, we don't advise riding while holding a selfie stick.

Another feature that makes it stand out above its rival cameras and really ups the X3's usability is the large, clear touchscreen display. It measures 2.29 Inches and makes whizzing around the plethora of settings and adjustments a breeze. For on-the-fly viewing of what you've just ridden, it's brilliant, too, with crisp and bright viewing.

The newer X4 is bigger than it's X3 sibling in physical size and price (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Elsewhere, the Insta360 X3 will also capture 72MP 360-degree still images, and with its 1800maH battery, it can last to a claimed 81 minutes in the 360-degree, 5.7K resolution mode.

The X3 has recently been superseded by the X4, which has an overall bump up in all-around quality. It's also bigger and costs way more, but Amazon does currently have a smallish 15% discount, so if your budget stretches to this, you won't regret the upgraded specs on the X4.

Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Amazon Save 15% on the Insta360 X4. The X4 ups its game over the X3, with higher 8K video quality, a larger battery life at 135 minutes, and increased durability, which makes the X4 technically better than its older sibling. You will pay a lot more for this latest Insta360 tech, so any discount is worth grabbing if this is the action camera for you. Price check: Best Buy $424.99 | Walmart $424.99

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Insta360 X3 and X4 deals in your territory.