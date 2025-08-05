'You can instantly notice the wheel slicing through the air', and I love them; Hunt Bike Wheels 60 Limitless UD Carbon wheels now have $800 off

Renowned wheel manufacturer Hunt has just dropped its latest sale, with significant savings of up to 35% off across its range of highly rated wheels. There are solid discounts to be had on some of the best road bike wheels around, including my own current favourite road wheelset – the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon.

If you're on the lookout for an upgrade to your wheels, now is the time to do it. Tried and tested wheels, including the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke that has an $800 discount, or the Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels with a $640 reduction, taking them down to the lowest prices I've ever seen.

Below, I've highlighted some of the best wheelset deals from Hunt, and these even beat the prices from last year's Black Friday Sale. Hunt has limited stock on the majority of these wheels, so I suggest that if a particular set is on your wishlist, grab them fast.

Hunt is so confident that you'll be happy with their wheels that they offer a whole 60-day ride or return for a full refund (or product swap). They also offer a Free Lifetime Crash Replacement, a 3-year Warranty and next-day US and UK shipping.

In our review, we gave the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels set an almost flawless 4 out of 5 star review, with the low weight, wide profile, stability, acceleration, and overall aero performance being some of the many highlights. The reason for missing out on the perfect score was the cost, so now with this massive $800 discount, it makes them an absolute bargain buy.

I've been lucky enough to test these wheels myself, and I absolutely love them. The performance is instantly noticeable, I'll go as far as incredible. You can instantly notice the wheel slicing through the air, meaning more speed for less power, and combined with the carbon spokes, they deliver a super stiff stability, with virtually zero drag. They just make you want to push harder, with the feeling that they just want to keep going.

Comfort is also premium, with the ultra-wide and aerodynamic profile giving more tyre contact on the road, soaking up potholes, and improving confidence into corners. The carbon spokes also improve the damping characteristics, taking the edge of the worst of road conditions.

Riding these in the UK means plenty of wind, and the performance here is also impressive, with the crosswind stability keeping you stable and in control, regardless of the wind conditions.

I would recommend these to anyone looking for a deep-section aero wheelset – especially at this price.

These are just a selection of what Hunt has on sale currently – so if you're after something specific, like a pair of the best gravel wheels, then check out Hunt for more.