'You can instantly notice the wheel slicing through the air', and I love them; Hunt Bike Wheels 60 Limitless UD Carbon wheels now have $800 off

Grab these fast, lightweight, deep-section aero carbon wheels with 35% off, they are now at a quite frankly ridiculous price, and are worth snapping up now

The Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon on a Specialized S-Works SL 7
(Image credit: Future)
Paul Brett's avatar
By
published

Renowned wheel manufacturer Hunt has just dropped its latest sale, with significant savings of up to 35% off across its range of highly rated wheels. There are solid discounts to be had on some of the best road bike wheels around, including my own current favourite road wheelset – the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon.

If you're on the lookout for an upgrade to your wheels, now is the time to do it. Tried and tested wheels, including the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke that has an $800 discount, or the Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels with a $640 reduction, taking them down to the lowest prices I've ever seen.

Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke
Save $800
Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke : was $2,299 now $1,499 at Hunt

The 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheelset is designed for pure speed. Featuring Hunt's patented Limitless technology, they come with an ultra-wide and stable aerodynamic profile. CeramicSpeed bearings and Hunt Sprint SLC hubs laced with UD Carbon spokes add to the impressive spec that combines to deliver a fast, wind tunnel-proven wheelset at the lowest weight possible.

Read our full Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon review.

Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon
Save $350
Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon : was $1,399 now $1,049 at Hunt

The Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist wheels benefit from Hunt's wind tunnel testing and delivers tangible aero gains, while remaining light enough to tackle the biggest climbs, and stable enough to manage the dreaded crosswind.

Read our Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist review

Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc
Save $340
Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc: was $1,379 now $1,039 at Hunt

The Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist wheelset is a mid-depth, lightweight all-round road wheelset with a claimed weight of 1,466 grams. The wheelset features a wide, blunt profile designed to reduce drag, a design utilised by riders from Team Coop-Hitec during the Tour de France Femmes.

