I have kitted myself out head to toe in the Rapha Summer Sale and saved over $460 - act fast, Rapha sales don't last long

Rapha has launched its Summer Sale, offering huge reductions on some of the best cycling apparel. The iconic British cycling brand has up to 40% off across its site, and includes the best cycling jerseys, waterproof jackets, cycling shoes, accessories and more.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we have tested many items from the Rapha range over the years, and it has always delivered on comfort, performance, and style. So, the Summer Sale is a perfect opportunity to treat yourself or stock up on your favourite Rapha kit.

I decided to search the Rapha Summer Sale, build a top-to-toe outfit for myself, and see just how much I could save. The result was mind-blowing—I saved a whopping $461 on the seven items I selected. It included a massive $133 discount on the Rapha Gore-Tex Rain jacket, which is one of the next generation of Rapha's Gore-Tex jacket range, free from PFAS chemicals.

With discounts up to 40%, these Rapha deals won't last long, so I recommend grabbing them quickly before they're gone.

Shop the Rapha Summer Sale

Save $21 Rapha Lightweight Base Layer: was $70 now $49 at Rapha A base layer is a great starting point for your cycling wardrobe. They can provide a versatile performance that's ideal for a wide range of conditions. The Rapha Lightweight base layer is made from recycled polyester and works to actively wick sweat away from skin, and helps regulate your body temperature. It's also soft and comfortable under your bibs, preventing the dreaded chafing. It comes in XS to XXL, and five colours. Read our Rapha Base Layer Review.

Save $48 Rapha Brevet Element Gilet: was $120 now $72 at Rapha A gilet is another versatile addition to any cyclist's wardrobe. They are perfect for early morning starts or for popping on during your ride if things get chilly. The Rapha Brevet Element gilet features lightweight, windproof fabrics designed to protect your core from the cold. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket or bag easily. It comes in four colours and sizes XS to XXL. Read our Rapha Gilet Review.

Save $133 Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket: was $380 now $247 at Rapha The Rapha Gore-Tex Rain jacket is the next generation of rain protection that’s fully waterproof, breathable, windproof and free from PFAS chemicals. It will provide you with what Rapha claims is best-in-class waterproof protection. Constructed from lightweight Black Diamond-certified Gore-Tex fabric with an ePE membrane, which eliminates the use of PFAS. It's also created with a non-fluorine DWR water repellency treatment. Easily packable when not in use. It's available in two colour choices and sizes XS to XXL, but the reduction varies depending on the colour chosen. Check out our Best Waterproof Cycling Jackets Guide.

Save $78 Rapha Classic Shoes: was $260 now $182 at Rapha The Rapha Classic cycling shoes are designed to deliver comfort and performance, making them a great choice as one of the best cycling shoes. Featuring a double-wall lacing system, it disperses forces more evenly to eliminate pinch points, and the spacious toe box, sculpted heel, and low-cut upper provide additional comfort. The full-length carbon footplate means they deliver plenty of power transfer when you need to lay down the watts. Available in four colours and a range of sizes, with the reduction varying depending on the colour chosen. Read our Rapha Classic Shoes Review.

Save $8 Rapha Pro Team Socks: was $25 now $17 at Rapha You can never have enough cycling socks, and the Pro Team socks complete the outfit and are some of the best cycling socks available. The Rapha Pro Team socks have a luxuriously soft feel with a nice thickness in the right places. They are also breathable and wicking to keep your feet cool during the longest of rides. Available in four colours, sizes from XS to XL.

The Rapha Summer Sale is live now, offering a ton of kit to choose from, so something for everyone. The chosen deals are from the US site, but Rapha UK is also carrying discounts, and is worth checking out if you're UK-based. Below you'll also find Rapha deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.