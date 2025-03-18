Rapha releases its lightest-ever Gore-Tex jacket and it's PFAS-free

Rapha has announced the release of its latest waterproof performance cape, the new Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket.

While the name might be a little heavy to get through, the jacket itself is anything but, with Rapha claiming that it is the lightest jacket it has ever produced.

Better still, the new jacket is totally PFAS-free, which begs the question - has new technology advanced beyond Gore-Tex's legendary Shakedry material in the post PFAS era?

The last iteration of the Gore-Tex Lightweight Rain Jacket was released all the way back in 2019, and featured Gore-Tex's legendary Shakedry fabric. The new jacket features a very similar aesthetic, but is lighter, at a scant 128g claimed weight for a size medium.

It's not cheap though - in the UK, the new jacket will set you back £295, or $390 in the US.

The new jacket still features the same stripes at the rear. (Image credit: Rapha)

Ever since the impending PFAS ban, we have known that sooner or later, Gore-Tex’s Shakedry fabric would become obsolete - which will be a huge loss.

It was widely agreed to be the market leader, thanks to its incredible waterproof and breathability characteristics. However, Shakedry relied on the use of PFAS chemicals. For those who aren't in the know, PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of synthetic chemicals used for their water, stain, and grease resistant properties. They are found in everything from non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing to food packaging and firefighting foams.

The problem? PFAS do not break down easily in the environment or the human body, earning them the nickname 'forever chemicals.' They have been linked to health risks such as cancer, hormone disruption, and immune system issues. As a result, governments worldwide are moving to ban or restrict them, forcing industries - such as outdoor gear manufacturers - to find alternative waterproofing solutions.

This has been quite the challenge, particularly in the cycling space where weight is such a big deal - as Anne Weir, Materials Developer at Rapha explains:

“In 2021, our materials team started exploring new technologies that could match our performance expectations without the use of PFAS chemicals that can harm the environment.

"After years of global wear testing and refinements, Rapha released our first PFAS-free Gore-Tex jacket last Autumn. Now, we are proud to introduce this durably waterproof innovation to our Pro Team range. The result is the ultimate rain jacket for giving your best in the worst racing and training conditions."

The storm flap on the zipper hopes to keep rain out, and stop the jacket from flapping around. (Image credit: Rapha)

The real question though, is how does the new Gore-Tex fabric perform?

Having had some experience with the new Gore-Tex fabric - albeit in the shape of Rapha's standard Gore-Tex Rain Jacket - I have been impressed with the performance thus far, but it's not quite Shakedry standard.

PFAS free fabrics are certainly waterproof, and breathable too in the case of the Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket, but the durability isn't quite there yet. I'm not talking about how easy the fabric is to rip here either - rather how resistant it is to dirt and grime.

Waterproof fabrics can stop working effectively when they become contaminated, and that does seem to happen slightly more with new fabrics. However, you can over come this by looking after your waterproofs a little bit better at home.

The new Rapha Gore-Tex Lightweight Jacket has arrived just in time for April showers, and we will be putting it to the test over the coming weeks, so stay tuned for our full review.