Castelli has moved on to the shiny 'next generation' of Gabba - if you prefer the predecessor, you can get over £90 off

The Castelli Gabba arrived in 2009, and quickly became a favourite among cyclists seeking wet weather protection without sacrificing breathability. Having been through several iterations, it cemented itself as an icon in the years that followed, until a ban on a PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl) fabrics ripped up the rule book of cycling clothing design.

The environmentally detrimental fabrics are already outlawed in some USA states, with a European Union ban expected to be adopted. In response, Castelli has abandoned the Gore-Tex material featured in the Gabba, reinventing the garment as the 'Castelli R', a newer, faster jacket that's more packable.

Castelli Gabba RoS 2 Short Sleeve Jersey was £200 now £110 at Sigma Sports | Save 45%

The fifth generation of the Gabba, the Gabba RoS features Gore-Tex Infinium Windsopper fabric, with extra stretch and greater breathability at the rear panels. The front is 100% waterproof, and taped shoulders and seams add to rain protection, with reflective panels at the bottom of the pockets.

The reduction applies to four colours, in sizes XS to XXXL.

Castelli Gabba RoS 2 Women's Short Sleeve Jersey was £200 now £95 at Sigma Sports | Save 45%

The women's jersey of the Gabba RoS 2 is identical to the men's in features, with a female specific fit. There's just one colour available - navy blue - but sizes XS, S, M and L are all reduced.

