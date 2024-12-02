Castelli has moved on to the shiny 'next generation' of Gabba - if you prefer the predecessor, you can get over £90 off

The Castelli Gabba arrived in 2009, and quickly became a favourite among cyclists seeking wet weather protection without sacrificing breathability. Having been through several iterations, it cemented itself as an icon in the years that followed, until a ban on a PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl) fabrics ripped up the rule book of cycling clothing design.

The environmentally detrimental fabrics are already outlawed in some USA states, with a European Union ban expected to be adopted. In response, Castelli has abandoned the Gore-Tex material featured in the Gabba, reinventing the garment as the 'Castelli R', a newer, faster jacket that's more packable.

Said to be "functionally waterproof", we've yet to fully review the new incarnation of the icon. However, it's even more skintight, and somewhat more shiny than previous versions. The Gabba RoS is now out of production, so if you still love the breathable, water-resistant nature of this piece of kit, these Cyber Monday deals seem to signal the perfect time to invest.

Castelli Gabba RoS 2 Short Sleeve Jersey was £200 now £110 at Sigma Sports | Save 45% The fifth generation of the Gabba, the Gabba RoS features Gore-Tex Infinium Windsopper fabric, with extra stretch and greater breathability at the rear panels. The front is 100% waterproof, and taped shoulders and seams add to rain protection, with reflective panels at the bottom of the pockets. The reduction applies to four colours, in sizes XS to XXXL.

Castelli Gabba RoS 2 Women's Short Sleeve Jersey was £200 now £95 at Sigma Sports | Save 45% The women's jersey of the Gabba RoS 2 is identical to the men's in features, with a female specific fit. There's just one colour available - navy blue - but sizes XS, S, M and L are all reduced.

The new Gabba R has a lot going for it, with Castelli claiming it's more aerodynamic and more protective than ever before. However, it looks very different, and the skin tight silvery material might not be for everyone.

As a long-time fan of the performance offered by the Castelli Gabba RoS, it's a garment I know performs well, in the rain, and when the downpour passes. Unfortunately, the PFAS containing fabrics which made it so great simply aren't good for our planet, and the industry has done what it needs to do in moving away from these materials. For now, hangovers from the past still exist, and arguably they're better off in your wardrobe than in landfill.