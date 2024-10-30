Do cycling jackets have to get a lot worse for the environment to get a bit better?

As the legislation for removing harmful PFAS chemicals from the environment tightens, what does it mean for our favourite water and wind-blocking cyclewear?

Riders in a very wet Tre Valli Varesine race
(Image credit: Getty)
Hannah Bussey
By
published
in Features

It’s been two years since Gore announced the retirement of the Gore-Tex Shakedry technology. It was ahead of a ban on environmentally detrimental PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl) fabric that rippled out, state by state, from the USA and will soon be adopted by the European Union.

The shockwaves have been felt throughout the cycling industry ever since as it wasn’t just the iconic Shakedry jacket that had incorporated the chemicals. Almost all the fabrics used to construct the best waterproof cycling jackets use these chemicals. Brands were going to have to start again.

