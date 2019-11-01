Gore collaborate with Romance on beautiful new Shakedry jacket

Gore and independent cycling brand Romance have partnered to launch a new Gore x RMNC GTX SD Shakedry jacket.

Owing to the complexities of its membrane, printing on Gore Tex’s Shakedry material had until now been constricted to a handful of dark colours. However, according to Gore, new digital printing techniques and high-tech ink now means it is possible to print in a broad spectrum of colour.

According to Gore, by “using a modified membrane and new printing technologies we have unlocked a new palette of colours for SHAKEDRY™ products and look forward to the possibilities this opens up for the future” .

Released as a limited run, there will only be 200 jackets made available and Gore says each will be subtly different and individually numbered. Those who purchase a jacket will also receive a Gore-Tex musette made from leftover Gore-Tex laminate.

Romance is well known for their creative collaborations and has worked with some of Cycling’s most prominent brands, including Specialized. Referring to the colourful designs, Nathan Dytor at Romance said “The design inspiration was born from nature: The forever developing patterns, shadows, light and atmosphere we all encounter on every ride, every time. Our design is an ode to the sky and its clouds, the ocean and its shadows, the tarmac and its scars, the fields and their contours – ever-changing, never the same”.

The Gore x RMNC GTX SD should offer the same high levels of protection as the Gore C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry jackets that we rate very highly. As a technology, Gore’s Shakedry is also impressively breathable while the jacket also features an ergonomically shaped collar, elastic hem and front pocket that doubles as a stow away pocket for the jacket itself.

The new Gore x RMNC GTX SD will retail at £270 and you can see more at