Ineos Grenadiers reveal new jersey for Tour de France with TotalEnergies sponsorship

Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their new jersey for the Tour de France and beyond, with the logo of new "jersey partner" TotalEnergies prominent.

The updated design is largely the same as the previous Ineos jersey, made by Gobik, but the TotalEnergies logo is large in the middle of the kit, on a white block around the torso.

The partnership between Ineos Grenadiers and TotalEnergies was announced last week, with the French petrochemical giant also continuing to sponsor the ProTeam TotalEnergies squad.

Under UCI rules, two teams cannot have the same main sponsor in the same race, however the rules do not apply to secondary sponsors. TotalEnergies stressed that there would be no connection between the two squads.

However, the new jersey makes the partnership between Ineos and TotalEnergies look like a main sponsor deal in all but name. ProTeam TotalEnergies will also be racing at the Tour, but in their largely white kit, rather than the orange base of the Ineos WorldTour team's kit.

TotalEnergies' logos are also now present on Ineos Grenadiers vehicles out in France. It is not a special kit for the Tour, but instead the outfit the team will be wearing for the rest of the 2025 season.

Ineos Grenadiers, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have been public about their need for fresh investment, with the squad employing a global sports marketing agency to help them find new partners. Last month, Ineos Grenadiers' CEO John Allert told Cycling Weekly that the team had held discussions with "literally hundreds of brands". It had been reported that the deal between TotalEnergies and Ineos Grenadiers would amount to a merger, but this has not been realised.

"Total as a partner for Ineos, industrially and and in a sporting sense, is hugely helpful." Allert said on Wednesday. "But, bringing on partners like Adidas is helpful, bringing on other partners. We've got all sorts of discussions still going. We haven't finished with those discussions. It's a journey.

"It's a fantastic moment I think, to realise that we've got something there that's attracting investment, attracting interest, attracting interesting riders for next year and beyond. But the journey continues."