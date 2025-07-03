Ineos Grenadiers reveal new jersey for Tour de France with TotalEnergies sponsorship

Ineos Grenadiers new jersey with TotalEnergies logo
(Image credit: Gobik/Ineos Grenadiers)
Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their new jersey for the Tour de France and beyond, with the logo of new "jersey partner" TotalEnergies prominent.

The updated design is largely the same as the previous Ineos jersey, made by Gobik, but the TotalEnergies logo is large in the middle of the kit, on a white block around the torso.

