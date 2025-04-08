'We've talked to literally hundreds of brands' - Ineos Grenadiers CEO gives update on sponsor hunt

Ineos Grenadiers have held discussions with “literally hundreds of brands”, the team’s CEO has said, as the WorldTour squad continues its search for new partners.

Last month, the team employed global sports marketing agency Sportfive to help its search for new sponsors. The appointment came after the squad's CEO, John Allert, revealed Ineos “don’t want to spend more money”, and the team was looking to “bring other people” on its “journey” to return to super-team status.

