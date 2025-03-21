'An unprecedented opportunity for brands to be part of the evolution' - Ineos Grenadiers sponsor hunt steps up with sales agency partnership
Sportfive have been employed to find "non-endemic global partners for the team"
Ineos Grenadiers have stepped up their search for a new sponsor, with the British WorldTour team employing a global sports marketing agency to search for partners.
Announced this week, Sportfive will act as Ineos' "Exclusive Sales Agency", in an attempt to find "non-endemic global partners" for the team.
For those not versed in advertising speak, non-endemic means promoting something on behalf of another brand, like most cycling sponsors.
The move follows news that Ineos are searching for a second sponsor in order to compete with the "super teams" of cycling, and that a deal with French petrochemical giant TotalEnergies was being explored.
Other parts of the Ineos Sport empire are facing changes or budget cuts, with owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe cutting costs at Manchester United FC and the company stepping back from their deal with New Zealand Rugby.
Seeking other partners so publicly is a departure for Ineos Grenadiers, who have usually stuck to one headline sponsor in their year's of existence - first Sky, then Ineos - and have never gone for the billboard-look of other pro cycling squads.
John Allert, Ineos Grenadiers' CEO, said: "For the first time in our history, the Ineos Grenadiers Cycling Team, one of the world’s most successful UCI WorldTour Teams, is seeking non-endemic global partners for the team. This is an extraordinary opportunity for brands to join one of the most decorated teams in Tour de France history.
"With unrivalled global visibility and premium activation opportunities, this partnership goes beyond sponsorship to shape future victories together."
Sportfive are use their "extensive global sales network and infrastructure spanning 60 locations across 18 countries to identify long-term partnership opportunities with premium brands", according to the press release.
Lee Goldwater, Sportfive's managing director, said: "For 15 years, the Ineos Grenadiers have been at the forefront of British and world cycling.
"Through cutting-edge technologies, bold ideas and applying the best science in sport, the team has pushed the limits of human potential and turned marginal gains into maximum results.
"Through this partnership, we look forward to taking this success to a new level to help the Ineos Grenadiers deliver a new era of excellence.
"This is an incredibly exciting moment for cycling and an unprecedented opportunity for brands to be part of the evolution."
After a poor 2024, which saw them win just 14 times, the lowest return in the team's history, Ineos have already won six times in 2025, including stages at both Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico last week.
If you're a brand that is interested, or a wealthy person with money to sink into pro cycling, you can request a meeting here.
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
-