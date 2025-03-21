'An unprecedented opportunity for brands to be part of the evolution' - Ineos Grenadiers sponsor hunt steps up with sales agency partnership

Sportfive have been employed to find "non-endemic global partners for the team"

Ineos Grenadiers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers have stepped up their search for a new sponsor, with the British WorldTour team employing a global sports marketing agency to search for partners.

Announced this week, Sportfive will act as Ineos' "Exclusive Sales Agency", in an attempt to find "non-endemic global partners" for the team.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like