Who are Ineos Grenadiers? – Ned Boulting's Tour de France column

12th on GC, no stage win, and with a new French sponsor, Ned ponders on the team's future

Carlos Rodríguez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ned Boulting's avatar
By
published

Someone I know very well in the cycling world, but whose identity I should probably withhold, passed a comment on the new Ineos/Total Energies jersey for the Tour de France. “It makes them look like just another team, doesn’t it?”

I hadn’t looked at it that way. But once seen, it could no longer be unseen. The ethically questionable addition of petrochemical money to an already uncomfortable sponsor is one thing; suggestive of the waning interest of Jim Ratcliffe, and an end to the team’s access to the deepest recesses of a billionaire’s pockets. But, it’s the eye-catchingly shabby application of the new logo to the Ineos jersey (already looking incrementally more and more bland) that seems in keeping with the rapidly diminishing status of a once all-conquering team.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ned Boulting
Ned Boulting
Columnist

Ned is a British sports journalist, television presenter and podcaster, best known for his Tour de France coverage for ITV Sport and his podcast, Never Strays Far

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.