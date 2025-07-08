'We've got weapons that can be successful' – Ineos Grenadiers committed to 'offensive racing' at Tour de France after tough opening stages

Ineos lost Filippo Ganna to injury on stage one in Lille as well as time on GC in the first two days of racing

Sam Watson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers say they are ready to go on the attack and commit to "offensive racing" in the coming days at the Tour de France in order to bounce back from a tough opening three days.

The mood around the team bus on the morning of the first stage in Lille was one of optimism and new found belief, with many citing the return of the team's figurehead and lynchpin, Sir Dave Brailsford, as the reason for the upturn in positivity. But, just a few hours later, the British squad was left reeling after being forced to pull Filippo Ganna from the action after the Italian went down in a small crash which left him with a concussion.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1