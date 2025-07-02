'Not so secret weapon' Dave Brailsford welcomed back to Ineos Grenadiers 'with open arms' for Tour de France

Former team principal will be present at race as Ineos attempt to return to past glories

Dave Brailsford
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Sir Dave Brailsford has been "welcomed back with open arms" to Ineos Grenadiers, as the team he was once principal of heads to the Tour de France aiming to recreate former glories.

The 61-year-old stepped back from Ineos Grenadiers at the beginning of 2024 for a bigger role as head of sport at Ineos Sport, later going on to be involved in the running of Manchester United FC. However, it was reported last month that Brailsford was leaving United, and now it is clear that he has returned to a key position at the cycling team.

