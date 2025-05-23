Geraint Thomas to move into management role at Ineos Grenadiers after retirement - reports

Geraint Thomas is reported to be set for a move into a senior management role at Ineos Grenadiers when he retires at the end of the season.

The Welshman is currently at a high altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada and building for one final Tour de France in July. His last race is set to be the Tour of Britain Men in September.

Thomas told The Guardian this month that a new role with the team had been mentioned but suggested that a decision had not yet been made. The Welshman already heads up a rider representative group which reports directly to the team’s CEO John Allert and Head of Performance Scott Drawer.

According to a report from Escape Collective on Thursday evening, Thomas is expected to turn down a role within the team’s DS pool and coaching staff when he steps off the bike. He will instead move into a newly-created position directly beneath team CEO John Allert in the senior management set-up, alongside Drawer and Director of Performance Operations Carsten Jeppesen.

Drawer told Cyclingnews at the Giro d’Italia that bringing Thomas into the management fold makes sense for all parties: "We'd be crazy not to think about Geraint being part of the team in the future. Geraint's got unique skills that we don't have. We'd like to tap into what Geraint knows. He's got huge respect and credibility in the sport. He's the current team captain and plays a big role in that."

After a difficult season in 2024, Ineos have begun 2025 brightly, picking up multiple wins in recent months. Josh Tarling told Cycling Weekly in March that the team had undergone a mentality reset during the off season in order to return to winning ways, with part of that being a more open approach to feedback within the management structure.

(Image credit: © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd))

The Ineos hierarchy has long been clear that the team's intention is to return to its former glory as one of the most dominant forces in the men’s WorldTour. A reported "multimillion-pound" deal with TotalEnergies is expected provide valuable capital to help the team achieve its goal of competing for victory again at the Tour de France.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a former winner of the race in 2018, Thomas would be able to provide valuable insight and guidance as Ineos look to return to the top step of the podium in Paris. The Welshman is one of the team’s longest serving riders and has been part of the set-up since 2010 and the inception of Team Sky.

"I love cycling and the team, so would love to stay involved in some capacity," he recently told The Guardian when asked about a new role for 2026. "I think I’ve got a lot to offer on performance and going after bike races. There’d be a lot to learn as well, which is also exciting. It all depends on the role I’d end up doing, but that’s the type of challenge I’d be looking for."

After beginning his career on the track with British Cycling, Thomas turned professional with the Barloworld team and moved to the road. His early successes came in one-day races before he began to target stage races and develop as a potential Grand Tour rider. He has won some of cycling’s most prestigious stage races, including Paris-Nice in 2016 and the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné, and finished on the podium at the Giro d’Italia in 2023 and 2024.

According to Escape, Thomas's new role at Ineos is expected to be confirmed later this year.