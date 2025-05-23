Geraint Thomas to move into management role at Ineos Grenadiers after retirement - reports

Welshman due to retire at end of 2025 but expected to stay with team

Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas is reported to be set for a move into a senior management role at Ineos Grenadiers when he retires at the end of the season.

The Welshman is currently at a high altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada and building for one final Tour de France in July. His last race is set to be the Tour of Britain Men in September.

