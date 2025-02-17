'You can’t keep doing it forever' - Geraint Thomas confirms retirement at end of 2025

'It would be nice to go to the Tour one more time' Welshman says

Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Geraint Thomas has confirmed he will retire at the end of 2025 and hopes to ride one final Tour de France before concluding his career on home roads at the Tour of Britain.

Speaking on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, the 38-year-old Welshman joked that his approaching retirement from the sport had long been an open secret, but said that now was the right time to bring the curtain down on his 19 year career which included victory at the French Grand Tour in 2018.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest