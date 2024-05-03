Luke Rowe set to retire at end of 2024, as Geraint Thomas '95%' certain to retire in 2025

The Welsh pair will likely both have left professional cycling by 2026

Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas at the 2022 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Luke Rowe is to retire at the end of the season, Ineos Grenadiers announced on Friday. The 34-year-old is in his 13th season with the British squad, and had a contract for next year, but said now was the right time to "bow out".

The Welshman, who has spent the second half of his career as a road captain for Sky, then Ineos, has had a "testing" last 18 months, with the latest challenge being an injury suffered in a crash at the E3 Saxo Classic earlier this year. He said that his "dream" way to finish his career would be to ride the Tour of Britain one final time, in September.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

