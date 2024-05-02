'It takes the pressure off us' - Geraint Thomas on Tadej Pogačar's favourite tag at Giro d'Italia

'Everyone expects him to win. They don't expect any of us to do anything' says Welshman

By Tom Thewlis
published

Geraint Thomas says he’s ready for another attempt at Giro d’Italia glory and that the presence of Tadej Pogačar on the startline in Turin could actually work in his favour. 

The Welshman was just a step away from overall victory last year before he conceded the maglia rosa to Primož Roglič in the race's final time trial, a brutal 18 kilometre mountain test on the slopes of Monte Lussari

