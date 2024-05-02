'It takes the pressure off us' - Geraint Thomas on Tadej Pogačar's favourite tag at Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas says he’s ready for another attempt at Giro d’Italia glory and that the presence of Tadej Pogačar on the startline in Turin could actually work in his favour.

The Welshman was just a step away from overall victory last year before he conceded the maglia rosa to Primož Roglič in the race's final time trial, a brutal 18 kilometre mountain test on the slopes of Monte Lussari.

Pogačar is the overwhelming favourite to triumph this time round. The Slovenian comes into the Giro in sensational race winning form, but Thomas sees that working to the advantage of both himself and his team, Ineos Grenadiers, over the course of the next three weeks of action.

"You don't think first is gone. If anything, it takes pressure off us because everyone expects him to win. They don't expect any of us to do anything," Thomas said pre-race when asked if he thinks the race is already won due to Pogačar’s presence.

"It definitely makes the race different from last year, 100%. But we're confident, the main thing was getting here in good shape and then you just do what you can."

"Obviously it's a massive task because he [Pogačar] is a phenomenal bike rider," Thomas added. "Like I've said recently, he is probably one of the greatest ever. But we're relishing the challenge.

"They've got a strong team, but so do we and there are plenty of other good bike riders here as well. It's the Giro, I think a lot can go good and go bad as we all know. So we're excited for it."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This year’s Giro is expected to be explosive from the moment the flag drops on Sunday. Mountains feature on the opening two stages with the second day including a summit finish at the Santuario di Oropa.

Thomas said he was not fazed by the prospect of the GC action kicking off early on, particularly with two time trials to come later in the race.

He said: "Every Grand Tour is hard. I guess some of the climbs aren't as steep this year in general, which should suit me a bit better. I think we can try and take advantage [of the two long time trials], but obviously, Tadej is pretty good at them as well."

"I think you need to be good from start to finish," he added. "But I think it's kind of nice in a way and it settles the race down quite early on.

"Traditionally, the Tour, for instance, is big on long flat days for the first four or five days - it's chaos, really. So, if anything, it's nice to get a bit of tiredness in the peloton straightaway.

"The thing with the Giro is you have got to be strong at the end. Obviously, stage 2 is important, but it's not the be all and end all."

Thomas’ build up to last year’s Giro was far from straightforward due to illness disrupting some of his preparations. His last build up race this year was once again the Tour of the Alps.

"I feel like I’ve had a much smoother run in to it this year compared to last year with my illness," he said. “I’m excited about getting into it and racing. We’ve got a strong team, there’s a few new guys and we’re itching to go.

"I feel like I’ve done everything I can to be in a good place so I’ll just get out there and race the race now."