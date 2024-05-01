Pray to the weather gods, Philippe Gilbert advises Tadej Pogačar's Giro d'Italia rivals

In reality the Slovenian is all but unbeatable at the upcoming Italian tour, the Belgian former world champ says

Tadej Pogačar on his way to victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
(Image credit: Getty Images / Peter de Voecht)
By James Shrubsall
published

There is no logical alternative to Tadej Pogačar for the Giro d'Italia GC, says WorldTour pro-turned Eurosport commentator Philippe Gilbert.

As well as being physically supreme, he is tactically astute and his team is stronger than ever, says Gilbert of the Slovenian superstar.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest