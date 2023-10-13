Giro d'Italia 2024 route: Stelvio, gravel sectors and a new climb confirmed as race presented

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The iconic Passo dello Stelvio, gravel sectors and a tough new climb all feature in the route of the 2024 Giro d'Italia, which was unveiled in a presentation on Friday.

The 107th edition of the Italian Grand Tour will begin in Piemonte on 4 May and finish in Rome three weeks later.

As had already been confirmed, next year's race will open with a Grande Partenza in Turin, before a category-one summit finish on day two in Biella.

Organiser RCS unveiled the rest of the route on Friday, detailing a challenging parcours which includes two individual time trials, six mountain finishes and a final-week crescendo in the Dolomites.

After the Grande Partenza, stage three will be the first of a trio favouring the fastmen. On day six, the flat tarmac will then give way to gravel tracks, when sectors of Strade Bianche's famous sterrato will take over the race route.

Stage seven will offer the first of two individual time trials. Finishing on an ascent in Perugia, this initial race against the clock stretches out 37.2km from Foligno and promises to force gaps between the GC favourites.

The first week will then close with two challenging stages: a mountains test on day eight, finishing atop the Prati di Tivo, followed by a winding course into Napoli on stage nine.

After a rest day, the second week will leave the famous archeological site of Pompeii and head towards the country's Adriatic coast. Stages 11, 12 and 13 come with their own complications, but are all expected to finish in sprints.

A second individual time trial comes on day 14, 31km in length, and held on a flat course, finishing on the shores of Lake Garda.

Stage 15, the race's longest at 220km, is also one of its most difficult. Leaving Lake Garda, the peloton will head into the Alps, via Switzerland, and finish at altitude on a new climb in Livigno - the Mottolino - whose summit is yet to be laid with asphalt.

Another rest day then follows, before the iconic Stelvio stars on stage 16, after a four-year absence. The mountain pass will come midway through the day, which again stretches out over 200km through the mountains.

Stage 17 will be considerably shorter, at 154km, but just as tough, finishing with a double ascent of the Brocon Pass in the Dolomites.

After two easier days, the penultimate stage also features a double ascent, this time in the form of the Monte Grappa, before a descent to the line in the foothills.

On 26 May, the winner of the 2024 Giro d'Italia will be crowned on the streets of Rome, with a city circuit closing out the 107th edition.

❤️ This is the 2024 Giro d'Italia!.❤️ Questo è il Giro d'Italia 2024!#GirodItalia #Giroud pic.twitter.com/Y9xulf6rKJOctober 13, 2023 See more

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the 2023 edition of the race, taking the pink jersey off Geraint Thomas's shoulders in a penultimate day individual time trial. The reigning champion is likely to defend his title in 2024, this time in the colours of his new team, Bora-Hansgrohe.

In Friday's presentation, organiser RCS sport also showcased the women's Giro, for which it has taken over the rights.

Previously known as the Giro d'Italia Femminile, the Giro Rosa and the Giro d'Italia Donne, the women's event will be rebranded as the Giro d'Italia Women for 2024 onwards. The race will take place between 7 and 14 July, with the route expected to be unveiled in the next month.

Giro d'Italia 2024 Stage Table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia 2024 route Stage Day Start Finish Distance Type 1 4 May Venaria Reale Torino 136km Hilly 2 5 May San Francesco Al Campo Santuario di Oropa 150km Hilly 3 6 May Novara Fossano 165km Flat 4 7 May Acqui Terme Andora 187km Flat 5 8 May Genova Lucca 176km Hilly/Flat 6 9 May Viareggio Rapolano Terme 177km Hilly 7 10 May Foligno Perugia 37.2km ITT 8 11 May Spoleto Prati di Tivo 153km Mountains 9 12 May Avezzano Napoli 206km Hilly/Flat 10 14 May Pompei Cusano Mutri 141km Flat 11 15 May Foiano di Val Fortore Francavilla Al Mare 203km Flat 12 16 May Martinsicuro Fano 183km Hilly/Flat 13 17 May Riccione Cento 179km Flat 14 18 May Castiglione Delle Stiviere Desenzano Del Garda 31km ITT 15 19 May Manerba Del Garda Livigno (Mottolino) 220km Mountains 16 21 May Livigno Monte Pana 202km Mountains 17 22 May Selva di Val Gardena Passo Brocon 154km Mountains 18 23 May Fiera di Primiero Padova 166km Flat 19 24 May Mortegliano Sappada 154km Hilly/Flat 20 25 May Alpago Bassano Del Grappa 175km Mountains 21 26 May Rome Rome 126km Flat

Full route map