Jhonatan Narváez outsprints Maximilian Schachmann and Tadej Pogačar to win the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia

The Ecuadorian rider takes the first Maglia Rosa of the race in a dramatic finale

Jhonatan Narváez celebrates ahead of Maximilian Schachmann after winning stage 1 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By Joseph Lycett
published

After several attacks in the finale, Jhonatan Narváez took the victory on the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia, taking the overall lead and the first Maglia Rosa of the race. The Ineos Grenadiers rider went clear with Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on an uncategorised climb with around 3.5km to go and outsprinted both of them in the final few hundred metres to take the win.

This marks the Ecuadorian’s second stage victory of his career at the Giro d’Italia, as he won solo in cold and wet conditions on stage 12 to Cesenatico in 2020. However, today’s stage was a much different affair, as the riders stayed dry throughout the day and Narváez was able to use his quick turn of speed in the sprint.

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

