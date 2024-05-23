Tim Merlier sprints to victory on Giro d'Italia stage 18

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) netted a second victory in what was a chaotic sprint in Padova, at the end of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia.

He denied points jersey leader Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) a fourth stage win by half a wheel, with Aussie Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) third.

It came at the end of a 178km southward leg from Fiera di Premiero to Padova in the north of the country. It was a rare flat, almost downhill day on the Giro d'Italia, following several stages in the mountains.

More to follow...