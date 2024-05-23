Tim Merlier sprints to victory on Giro d'Italia stage 18

The Belgian takes a chaotic sprint victory in Padova, with Jonathan Milan second

Tim Merlier wins stage 18 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images / Luca Bettini)
By
published

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) netted a second victory in what was a chaotic sprint in Padova, at the end of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia.

He denied points jersey leader Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) a fourth stage win by half a wheel, with Aussie Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) third.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

