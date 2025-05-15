Kaden Groves wins crash-marred Giro d’Italia stage 6 in Naples

Australian comes out on top in bunch sprint after chaotic day in Italy

kaden groves
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Kaden Groves won a crash-marred stage six of the Giro d’Italia in Naples as a protest disrupted the finish and reduced bunch sprint.

The Australian launched an unanswerable sprint for the line to take his first win of the season after Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) ran out of gas in his bid for victory. Milan Fretin (Cofidis) took second, with Soudal Quick-Step’s Paul Magnier grabbing third on the line.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

