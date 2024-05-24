Andrea Vendrame wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia with bold 30km attack

29-year-old returns to winning ways with breakaway heroics, as Geraint Thomas overcomes crash scare

Andrea Vendrame at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Three years after his last professional win, Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) soloed out of the breakaway and onto victory on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

The Italian attacked from a seven-rider group with 30km to go en route to Sappada. He then grew out his advantage to over a minute on the final categorised climb, holding off Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar) and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) in pursuit. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸