Tadej Pogačar claims back-to-back wins at Giro d'Italia with stage 8 victory atop Prati di Tivo
Slovenian continues dominance in Italy, adding four more seconds to GC lead
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) added a third victory to his Giro d'Italia tally, triumphing atop the Prati di Tivo on stage eight, just 24 hours after winning the individual time trial.
The race leader was the fastest in a mountaintop bunch sprint, kicking ahead of his GC rivals with 200m to go. Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, tightening his grip on second place overall, with Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) crossing the line in third.
With the bonus seconds accounted for, Pogačar gained four seconds on Martínez, and now leads the race by two minutes and 40 seconds.
"I was not expecting it at all today," the Slovenian said of his victory afterwards. "As a team, we rode super-well from the beginning. We came with a good time gap on the last climb, and the team did a super-good job to the finish."
From the gun, UAE Team Emirates refused to give the breakaway breathing space. "My team-mates wanted to go for the stage win as soon as we survived the first, long categorised climb," Pogačar said. "Mikkel [Bjerg] came back to the bunch, and he was all in for chasing the group in front.
"At the bottom [of the final climb], when I saw our guys were still good – Domen [Novak], Felix [Großschartner] and Rafał [Majka] – I was confident that we could win today."
In the final two kilometres, Pogačar latched easily onto attacks from Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) and Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), always with the stage win in mind. "I had it more or less under control," he said, "and Rafa helped me so much in the last couple of kilometres. It was super-good.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fifth on the stage, in a group two seconds behind the front three. He is still in third, now 18 seconds down on Martínez.
How it happened
Uphill from the flag drop, stage eight brought the first real mountains test for the Giro d'Italia peloton. The route was just 152km in length, but counted a total elevation of 3,850m, and the race's second summit finish.
A chaotic start meant it took 53km for the breakaway to finally settle down. It was composed of 14 riders, notably Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) and Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL), the highest placed of the escapees in the general classification, five minutes and 23 seconds down.
The front group was kept on a tight leash throughout the day. Whether it was Bardet’s alarming presence, or Pogačar's desire to win a third stage, UAE Team Emirates held the gap below two minutes at all times. By the time the breakaway reached the foot of the final climb, with 15km to go, their lead had been slashed to 36 seconds.
There, on the Prati di Tivo, the 14-strong group began to flake away. Sensing its demise, Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) launched a plucky attack, but was swallowed up with 4km to go, the last survivor of the early move.
Majka then took up the charge for UAE Team Emirates. Pogačar's team had gradually whittled down the peloton to just the GC contenders, and the race leader patrolled the pack from the front.
The minutes drew out as the summit approached, and still nobody attacked. Tiberi then drew first blood inside 2km to go, but Pogačar would not let him get away. The same applied to Arensman, whose move was also quashed by the pink jersey.
500m from the line, Majka reappeared on the front, this time swapping duties from mountain domestique to lead-out man. The Polish rider steered Pogačar to the head of the pack, where he launched a stinging sprint, repeating his Prati di Tivo success from the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico, and claiming a third win in eight days.
"I hope it’s a relaxing day," Pogačar said afterwards, looking forward to Sunday's ninth stage. "There's going to still be some nerves. We need to be focused until the end of tomorrow, then I think it's a rest day, no? I cannot wait"
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Giro d'Italia stage 8 live: Tadej Pogačar triumphs again
Will Tadej Pogačar attack again? Or is it a day for the breakaway?
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Tweets of the week: Patrick Lefevere hands out the bidons, pink sunglasses, and the kids are alright
All the action from cycling social media in the last 7 days
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 8 live: Tadej Pogačar triumphs again
Will Tadej Pogačar attack again? Or is it a day for the breakaway?
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
'Just one of those days' - Geraint Thomas loses two minutes to Tadej Pogačar in Giro d'Italia battle
Ineos Grenadiers had four riders in the top 10 in the stage 7 time trial, but couldn't stop their UAE Team Emirates rival
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tadej Pogačar extends Giro d’Italia lead with stunning time trial victory on stage 7
Slovenian adds almost two minutes to his GC advantage, beating Filippo Ganna against the clock
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 7 live: Tadej Pogačar betters Filippo Ganna's time to triumph
Can Tadej Pogačar extend his advantage at the top of the overall standings?
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Who is leading the Giro d’Italia 2024 after stage 7?
Here are the riders who hold the maglia rosa, maglia ciclamino, maglia azzurra and maglia bianca after the fifth stage
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Pelayo Sánchez wins stage 6 of Giro d'Italia as breakaway makes it again
Luke Plapp and Julian Alaphilippe were beaten in the final 500m by the Spaniard, on a day where nothing changed on GC, despite the gravel
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
'Every pull was full gas, it is unbelievable' - The day the break won at the Giro d'Italia
Stage 5 was supposed to be a day for the sprinters, but they missed their opportunity
By Adam Becket Published
-
Benjamin Thomas wins stage 5 of Giro d'Italia as breakaway beats peloton
Cofidis claim first victory of the year as the chased outfox the chasers
By James Shrubsall Published