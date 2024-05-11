Tadej Pogačar claims back-to-back wins at Giro d'Italia with stage 8 victory atop Prati di Tivo

Slovenian continues dominance in Italy, adding four more seconds to GC lead

Tadej Pogacar at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) added a third victory to his Giro d'Italia tally, triumphing atop the Prati di Tivo on stage eight, just 24 hours after winning the individual time trial

The race leader was the fastest in a mountaintop bunch sprint, kicking ahead of his GC rivals with 200m to go. Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, tightening his grip on second place overall, with Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) crossing the line in third. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

