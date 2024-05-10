Tadej Pogačar extends Giro d’Italia lead with stunning time trial victory on stage 7

Slovenian adds almost two minutes to his GC advantage, beating Filippo Ganna against the clock

Tadej Pogacar at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) tightened his grip on the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia on Friday, winning stage seven's time trial and taking time on all of his rivals.

The Slovenian started the day with a 46-second buffer at the top of the general classification, and now leads the race by two minutes and 36 seconds to Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸