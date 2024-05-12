Olav Kooij pips Jonathan Milan to the win on stage nine of the Giro d’Italia after a late attack from Jhonatan Narváez

The Dutchman takes his first Giro d’Italia stage victory in his debut Grand Tour

Olav Kooij celebrates his victory on stage nine of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

After a long and largely uneventful day at the Giro d’Italia, Olav Kooij took the victory on stage nine, claiming the first Grand Tour stage win of his career. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider pipped Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) on the line after the Italian’s teammates had led him out in the finale, but Kooij was able to come out of his slipstream and throw his bike at the line to snatch away the victory.

The young Dutchman is riding his debut Grand Tour at this year’s Giro d’Italia, after having waited for this opportunity for a couple of years now. This victory marks a big step forward in his career and it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to replicate this performance in the sprint stages that are yet to come.

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

