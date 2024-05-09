Pelayo Sánchez wins stage 6 of Giro d'Italia as breakaway makes it again

Luke Plapp and Julian Alaphilippe were beaten in the final 500m by the Spaniard, on a day where nothing changed on GC, despite the gravel

Pelayo Sánchez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
last updated

Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar) triumphed from the remains of the breakaway on stage six of the Giro d'Italia, out-sprinting Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) and Julian Alaphlippe (Soudal Quick-Step).

The trio were the last riders left from a breakaway which took almost 100km to form, and managed to hold off the onrushing peloton to contend for the win in Rapolano Terme. Plapp led his rivals for the stage win out, with Sánchez coming around Alaphilippe in the final metres of the day.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

