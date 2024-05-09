Pelayo Sánchez wins stage 6 of Giro d'Italia as breakaway makes it again
Luke Plapp and Julian Alaphilippe were beaten in the final 500m by the Spaniard, on a day where nothing changed on GC, despite the gravel
Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar) triumphed from the remains of the breakaway on stage six of the Giro d'Italia, out-sprinting Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) and Julian Alaphlippe (Soudal Quick-Step).
The trio were the last riders left from a breakaway which took almost 100km to form, and managed to hold off the onrushing peloton to contend for the win in Rapolano Terme. Plapp led his rivals for the stage win out, with Sánchez coming around Alaphilippe in the final metres of the day.
Behind, there was general classification action on the three gravel sectors, but no significant time gaps materialised, meaning Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) kept the race lead.
On a day which could have been a potential banana skin for any of those hunting for the overall win, there was a furious pace set from the start, as almost every team sought to get in the breakaway, and then the teams of GC riders sought to protect themselves on the gravel.
Despite some hard work from Ineos Grenadiers, there was no notable time changes in the top 10 overall, as most of the favourites came in together.
The break, whose advantage dipped under 20 seconds in the closing kilometres, worked just about well enough together on twisting Tuscan roads to hold on to the end.
"To be honest, this is amazing, I don’t have words," Sánchez, who has never won a WorldTour race, let alone a Grand Tour stage, said. "A crazy day for me."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Since the start of the Giro I tried to save energy because I knew I didn’t have the shape to be at the front on the first day," he continued. "I tried to save energy for today. I could never imagine winning this stage today.
"I knew that it was going to be a really hard day, the whole day full gas. I tried to save energy and wait for my moment. After we’d done two hours, everyone was attacking and I made my move. I tried to be calm and eliminate some rivals. At the end I was with Plapp and Alaphlippe, I tried to collaborate with them, but also drop them. I tried the sprint at the end and luckily I was the fastest."
His fellow break companion, Plapp, said it was an "insane" day. "The race was out of control," he said. "It was ridiculous for the first 80km. Then it went out of control and I was able to jump. Kaden Groves actually set it up. He was amazing, for a sprinter, we all know how well he can climb but it was incredible.
"The three of us worked reasonably well to the finish. We played games a bit. I had half eyes looking for time and half eyes on the stage. I ended up riding a bit harder than the others, and they were playing it out, but in the end I’m happy."
How it happened
There were many riders and teams interested in stage six of the Giro d'Italia. Possibly too many. There were attacks right from kilometre zero, with every attacker very aware that the break had a great chance to make it to the finish, with difficult terrain, gravel and some nasty climbs in store.
As a result, a furious pace was set from the beginning, with every potential breakaway shut down before it had even had a chance to breathe. It took until almost 100km of racing for the escapees to be let off the leash, who were: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar), Matteo Trentin (Tudor), Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla), Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), and Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).
The gap between these seven and the peloton reached three minutes at one point, with this putting Plapp in the virtual race lead on the road. However, on the gravel sectors, that time advantage was rapidly cut down. With 43km to go, Plapp forged off alone, and was joined by Alaphilippe and Sánchez, who would be his companions to the finish.
While the GC teams worked hard on the first two gravel sectors, there were no noticeable time gaps, other than those caused by a crash which briefly affected Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), but they returned to the bunch.
With 16km to go, on the final gravel sector, the gap was just 1:35, with Ineos Grenadiers powering on the front, attempting to protect Geraint Thomas and isolate Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), but nothing came of it.
Thanks to some largely good collaboration from the trio up the road, they came into the final 5km with a lead of 45 seconds, which they maintained on the final climb into Rapolano Terme. Behind, Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL) launched an attack, but this fizzled out.
In the final kilometre, Plapp worked hard on the front, attempting to keep the speed high to prevent his breakaway peers coming around him, but it was not enough. First Alaphilippe jumped around the Australian, before Sánchez did the same to him, and held on to sprint to his first WorldTour victory. It was also Movistar's first of the year.
Results
Giro d'Italia 2024, stage five: Viareggio > Rapolano Terme (180km)
1. Pelayo Sánchez (Esp) Movistar, in 4:01:08
2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step, at same time
3. Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco AlUla, +1s
4. Andrea Piccolo (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost, +24s
5. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, +29s
6. Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla
7. Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
8. Nick Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
9. Daniel Felipe Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan, all at same time
General Classification after stage five
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 23:20:52
2. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +46s
3. Daniel Felipe Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +47s
4. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +55s
5. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +56s
6. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan, +1:07
7. Juan Pedro López (Esp) Lidl-Trek, +1:11
8. Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step, +1:13
9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan, +1:26
10. Ben O’Connor (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, at same time
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Who is leading the Giro d’Italia 2024 after stage 6?
Here are the riders who hold the maglia rosa, maglia ciclamino, maglia azzurra and maglia bianca after the fifth stage
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Your Costa cappuccino could contain three times more caffeine than one from Cafe Nero - how can cyclists ensure they get the ideal boost?
Coffee and cycling may be inextricably linked, but does the black stuff really improve our performance on the bike? Lexie Williamson investigates
By Lexie Williamson Published
-
Who is leading the Giro d’Italia 2024 after stage 6?
Here are the riders who hold the maglia rosa, maglia ciclamino, maglia azzurra and maglia bianca after the fifth stage
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
'Every pull was full gas, it is unbelievable' - The day the break won at the Giro d'Italia
Stage 5 was supposed to be a day for the sprinters, but they missed their opportunity
By Adam Becket Published
-
Benjamin Thomas wins stage 5 of Giro d'Italia as breakaway beats peloton
Cofidis claim first victory of the year as the chased outfox the chasers
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Meet Vegard Stake Laengen, Tadej Pogačar's right-hand man at Grand Tours
The Norwegian bodyguard has been present in each of the Slovenian's Tour de France participations, and is now at the Giro d'Italia, too
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jonathan Milan surges to victory on stage 4 of Giro d’Italia
Italian on Lidl-Trek outsprints Kaden Groves and Phil Bauhaus after late attack from Filippo Ganna on Capo Mele
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 4 as it happened: Jonathan Milan wins after hectic sprint finish
All the action from the fourth stage of the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Tadej Pogačar’s biggest threat at this Giro d’Italia could be Tadej Pogačar
The Slovenian has taken an early lead, but can he keep burning matches without emptying his box?
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Get a life' - Geraint Thomas responds to Ineos Grenadiers critics at Giro d'Italia
'Knocking people just because they're not winning, or they're not beating this phenomenal guy… Give over,' says Welshman
By Tom Davidson Published