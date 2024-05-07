Tadej Pogačar’s biggest threat at this Giro d’Italia could be Tadej Pogačar

The Slovenian has taken an early lead, but can he keep burning matches without emptying his box?

Tadej Pogačar on the Giro d'Italia podium after stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Three and a bit days into this Giro d’Italia, and, as we expected, it already feels like Tadej Pogačar’s to lose. He has gained time on every stage so far, including decisive gaps on stage two to Oropa. He is comfortably in the pink jersey of the race leader, with 46 seconds over Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). It is tempting to declare it race over already, to suggest that the GC battle is done, but that’s not how Grand Tour racing works. There are still 19 days to go.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸