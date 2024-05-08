Benjamin Thomas wins stage 5 of Giro d'Italia as breakaway beats peloton

Cofidis claim first victory of the year as the chased outfox the chasers

Benjamin Thomas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Benjamin Thomas triumphed from the break on stage five of the Giro d'Italia, as a quartet of escapees managed to outfox the chasing peloton, who were hoping for a sprint finish.

The Frenchman hailed a "perfect" day as he took Cofidis' first victory of the season in the process, as he out-sprinted Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost), Andrea Pietrobon (Polti Kometa) and Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ). Behind, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) won the sprint for fifth, three seconds adrift of the four up front.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸