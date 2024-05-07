Jonathan Milan surges to victory on stage 4 of Giro d’Italia

Italian on Lidl-Trek outsprints Kaden Groves and Phil Bauhaus after late attack from Filippo Ganna on Capo Mele

Jonathan Milan
Jonathan Milan outsprinted Kaden Groves and Phil Bauhaus to win stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia in Andora. The Italian fast man benefited from a huge lead out from Simone Consonni before he launched his jump for the line from distance to take his fourth win of the season for Lidl-Trek. 

Tim Merlier and Olav Kooij weren’t far off being in contention but couldn’t deal with the sheer power from Milan after he accelerated on the inside. In the end, only Groves and Bauhaus could come close to Milan but they were still some way off the Italian. 

