'Get a life' - Geraint Thomas responds to Ineos Grenadiers critics at Giro d'Italia
'Knocking people just because they're not winning, or they're not beating this phenomenal guy… Give over,' says Welshman
Geraint Thomas has hit back at people who criticised Ineos Grenadiers' tactics at this year's Giro d'Italia, telling them to "give over" and "get a life".
Users on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, found fault with the team's decision to pull at the front of the peloton on stage two, laying the groundwork, they said, for Tadej Pogačar to attack and win at the Santuario di Oropa.
Speaking on Monday on his podcast, Watts Occurring, Thomas referred to the critics as "numpties".
"I was on the massage table yesterday with Marko, and I ended up clicking on X, and the first thing to pop up was this dude – I won't mention his name because I don't want to give him any extra hits – and he's just bagging the team, like 'Why are Ineos riding now? They're just doing UAE's job'," the Welshman told co-host and team-mate Luke Rowe.
"When you're at the front, you can control the speed, you know you've only got two or three guys in front of you, rather than 50. There's just less things that can go wrong, isn't there? That was the plan. That's what we did.
"There are so many people who are like, 'Ah Pog's winning. Pog's going to do this, do that. Why are they even doing this? Blah, blah, blah.’ And it's like, guys, have you ever done anything in your life that's really pushed you to the extreme, that you've really committed to and given everything to, and not been scared of failing? Or do you just go about your mundane life, in your mundane job, just giving it out to people on Twitter? Get a life, you know what I mean?
"Everyone here knows that Pog is a phenomenal rider, but you've still got to try," he continued. "You've still got to come here and give it your best. Everyone gets here in the best shape they can and tries to get the best result. Knocking people just because they're not winning, or they're not beating this phenomenal guy… Give over. Get a life."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
On Monday's third stage, Thomas followed an audacious late move, chasing down the pink jersey after he latched onto an attack with 3km to go. Recounting his view of the finale, the Ineos Grenadiers leader said he "basically got [his] head kicked in for 2km".
"I saw Pog go, and I was like, 'Ah'. [It was] just instinct, I was like, 'Just go. Sod it'," he said. "I went to do a turn, and then Pog came over me. I'm not sure if he was attacking me, or if he was doing a turn. It's one of them. I think it's 60:40, or maybe 75:25 – 75 attacking and twatting me. He came over so fast."
When Thomas caught up to Pogačar's wheel shortly afterwards, the Slovenian then sprinted ahead again, out of a corner.
"I was like, 'Oh my God. He's gapped me again.' I basically just got my head kicked in for 2km," the Welshman said. "But it was good, though. I kind of never really thought it was going to work, just because I thought it was a big peloton and there were still guys to chase. But it was different, wasn't it?"
The bunch ended up tagging Thomas and Pogačar with 400m to go, before Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) won the stage from a bunch sprint.
This Giro, Thomas went on to say, is likely to be his last. In an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme last Friday, the 37-year-old said it was "95%" certain that he will retire at the end of 2025, when his current contract expires.
"I've said, haven't I, that I'm not going to be doing it for much longer," he said on his podcast on Monday. "It might be my last Giro – more than likely it might be – so sod it. Just take that pin out and just race."
The Giro d'Italia continues today with stage four, a 190km route into the town of Andora, expected to finish again in a bunch sprint.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Giro d'Italia stage 4 live: another day for the sprinters in Andora?
All the action from the fourth stage of the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
'Don’t try and 'trick' your body into changing day into night': NHS nurse on riding through the fatigue of night shifts
If you’ve ever felt that you simply don’t have time to cycle, you’re far from alone. However, one NHS shift worker and avid cyclist has this advice: “just do it”.
By Hannah Reynolds Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 4 live: another day for the sprinters in Andora?
All the action from the fourth stage of the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Who is leading the Giro d’Italia 2024 after stage 3?
Here are the riders who hold the Maglia Rosa, Maglia Ciclamino, Maglia Azzurra and Maglia Bianca after the second stage
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Tadej Pogačar crashes, remounts to win Giro d'Italia stage 2 and take pink jersey
Slovenian overcomes late tumble to go 45 seconds clear in general classification
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 2 live: Will Tadej Pogačar take the pink jersey?
A GC battle is expected on the second day of the Giro, with the race's first summit finish
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Jhonatan Narváez outsprints Maximilian Schachmann and Tadej Pogačar to win the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia
The Ecuadorian rider takes the first Maglia Rosa of the race in a dramatic finale
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 1 live: Race gets underway in Turin
The opening stage takes the riders from Venaria Reale to Turin
By Joseph Lycett Last updated
-
New team philosophy, no foreign investment and Red Bull helmets: Inside the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe deal
Team CEO Ralph Denk says further big money signings, similarly to Primož Roglič, are unlikely as Red Bull money gives German team wings
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Luke Rowe set to retire at end of 2024, as Geraint Thomas '95%' certain to retire in 2025
The Welsh pair will likely both have left professional cycling by 2026
By Adam Becket Published