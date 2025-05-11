Mads Pedersen reclaims pink jersey after second Giro d'Italia sprint win on stage 3

Former world champion edges out Corbin Strong, with Orluis Aular third

Mads Pedersen celebrates victory on stage three of 20205 Giro d&#039;Italia
Pedersen celebrates the win on stage three in Valona
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis's avatar
By
published

The 2025 Giro d'Italia is three stages deep, and two of them have been won by Mads Pedersen. The Dane won the final sprint on the Giro's final day in Albania on stage three to reclaim the pink jersey.

Pedersen's Lidl-Trek team had controlled the peloton for most of the stage, looking to manage the gap to those in front to save the Dane's legs and setting up a reduced sprint at the finish in Valona (Vlorë).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be p