Casper van Uden sprints to victory in unusual TT helmet on Giro d'Italia stage 4

Dutchman beats Olav Kooij and Mads Pedersen in bunch kick in Lecce

Casper van Uden
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Casper van Uden (Picnic PostNL) powered to an unexpected victory on stage four of the Giro d’Italia, beating the likes of Mads Pedersen, Olav Kooij and Kaden Groves in a bunch kick in Lecce.

The victory was Van Uden’s first at WorldTour level, and hugely significant in his team’s battle against relegation from cycling’s top level. The Dutchman, along with his teammates, also wore a time trial helmet during the 189 kilometre stage, giving him an edge in the dash for the line. Kooij took second behind his fellow countryman, with Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling) rounding out the podium.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

