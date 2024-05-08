'Every pull was full gas, it is unbelievable' - The day the break won at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 5 was supposed to be a day for the sprinters, but they missed their opportunity

The breakaway on stage 5 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

It was supposed to be a bunch sprint. With 100km to go on stage five of the Giro d'Italia, everything was altogether and a sprint finish in Lucca seemed inevitable. Alpecin-Deceuninck had put the pace on the day's big classified climb, tested some sprinters out, and accidentally snuffed out what was supposed to be the day's big break, but all was calm.

When another quartet escaped up the road with 77km to go, there was little reaction from the bunch. The gap grew to about 1:20, but this was never too threatening, there was still time for everything to come back together again, surely, even with a fourth-category climb with 22km to go. That calm proved to be the peloton's undoing.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

