Tadej Pogačar wins in the rain on Monte Pana on stage 16 of Giro d’Italia

Slovenian adds fifth stage victory to his tally after stage start postponed due to freezing wet weather

Tadej Pogačar won his fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, taking victory in the freezing rain on the summit of Monte Pana on stage 16 at Santa Cristina Valgardena

It initially looked like Giulio Pellizzarri (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) would triumph from the breakaway in the horrendous conditions, but the race leader was hungry for another win. 

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

