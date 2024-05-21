Giro d'Italia stage 16 shortened due to 'extreme weather' after rider criticism

Tuesday's stage was supposed to go over the Umbrail Pass, but bad weather has prevented this

Tadej Pogačar on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
Adam Becket
By
published

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia has been shortened due to "extreme weather" which has "deteriorated further", the race's organisers announced on Tuesday morning.

Just as the stage was set to get underway from Livigno, RCS announced that the riders would no longer go up the Umbrail Pass into Switzerland, instead passing through the Munt Raschera Tunnel. The race will begin in Lasa, after which the peloton will race around 120km to the finish atop Monte Pana.

