Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: Stage start postponed after riders vote to have Umbrail Pass removed due to extreme weather

All the action from the Italian Grand Tour as 100% of riders vote for route to be adjusted on sixteenth stage

Tadej Pogačar at the Giro d'Italia

Good morning,

While we are waiting for the action, the big news away from the Giro d'Italia today is about Lizzy Banks, who has retired after a nine-month battle with anti-doping authorities that ended in her name being cleared. Take a read of our piece on it.

More from the Giro's organisers, RCS, in a press release: "On today's meeting, an agreement was reached on moving the race from Livigno with a town parade. Despite an handshake between the parties, the athletes did not show up at the start in Livigno. The actual start will be in Lasa/Laas, at 14.25, as per timetable."

The race will now reportedly be starting at 1425 CEST - so that's 1325 BST - from a bit further down the road, at Lasa. It's all going on today. Not an easy day to be a rider, or a race organiser.

We will be back in an hour for when the stage finally gets underway. 

As always, at least Geraint Thomas is able to see the funny side amidst the horrible weather haha! 

The stage is now expected to start in Spondigna at 14:00 CEST. 

Bora-Hansgrohe riders are riding back from sign on, the team buses have clearly left for the finish and riders are just left rolling around waiting to find out what's going on. It looks like chaos over there. 

It's supposed to be three minutes until the neutralised start but according to reports there is still no decision on this and the riders will not start the race. 

Ben O'Connor had some pretty angry words to sum up his frustration at the situation. 

Here's the race leader, Tadej Pogačar, on today's uncertainty speaking to Eurosport: 

It looks absolutely horrible at sign on this morning. Riders are decked head to toe in warm weather gear. 

CPA president Adam Hansen shared the letter sent to the organiser on his X account.

Riders vote to have Umbrail pass removed from course

General classification

