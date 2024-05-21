Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: Stage start postponed after riders vote to have Umbrail Pass removed due to extreme weather

Refresh

More from the Giro's organisers, RCS, in a press release: "On today's meeting, an agreement was reached on moving the race from Livigno with a town parade. Despite an handshake between the parties, the athletes did not show up at the start in Livigno. The actual start will be in Lasa/Laas, at 14.25, as per timetable." It does not sound amicable.

The race will now reportedly be starting at 1425 CEST - so that's 1325 BST - from a bit further down the road, at Lasa. It's all going on today. Not an easy day to be a rider, or a race organiser. My big question is this: what do the riders do about fuelling now? Surely they've already had their big breakfast, and now they're just sitting around. It's a bit like when you plan to go out for a ride but spend ages on your phone instead.

We will be back in an hour for when the stage finally gets underway.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's a brief overview of the situation. The race was due to get underway from Livigno this morning before heading up and over the Umbrail Pass into Switzerland. We now know that the riders obviously voted against that meaning that the organisers were forced to adjust the route so that it passes through the Munt la Schera tunnel instead. RCS, the race organiser, along with the local authority in Livigno initially hoped that the riders would agree to ride short loops around the town before heading to the tunnel but that was scrapped after the riders did not want to get cold and wet before the ride to the new start location. Eventually after a lot of frustration and confusion, riders signed on before leaving Livigno in team vehicles to head to the new start at Prato allo Stelvio where racing will begin at 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT). The new route will be approximately 120 kilometres long to the finish atop Monte Pana.

The stage is now expected to start in Spondigna at 14:00 CEST.

(Image credit: Getty Images) It seems like this is a constantly changing situation but the stage start has now been officially postponed to this afternoon. Read our story from Adam Becket to find out more.

Bora-Hansgrohe riders are riding back from sign on, the team buses have clearly left for the finish and riders are just left rolling around waiting to find out what's going on. It looks like chaos over there. Fortunately the team's bus has come back for Max Schachmann now amongst others.

It's supposed to be three minutes until the neutralised start but according to reports there is still no decision on this and the riders will not start the race.

Ben O'Connor had some pretty angry words to sum up his frustration at the situation. "It's probably one of the worst organised races I think and I'm just being honest. This would never happen in 99% of other situations," he said to Eurosport. "It's just a shame that it is 2024 and you have dinosaurs who really don't see the human side of things. "I would still like to ride the stage but I don't want to ride over 2500m. It is already 5 degrees and pouring rain and at 2500 it is already snowing. I think it is only clear you should just start a touch lower and do the finish. "I'd like to see him in our position, go outside on the bike and do the start of the stage and see what his answer is after those couple of hours."

Here's the race leader, Tadej Pogačar, on today's uncertainty speaking to Eurosport: "I don't know, I honestly don't know a lot about the situation. From what I can see it is really terrible weather. Already in our hotel, I see snowflakes at 1900m so to go 600 metres more up I think it is full snow so it's quite dangerous to go downhill," he said. "It's shit to race in 0 degrees snow and rain but it would not be the first time for me or anybody to do it but when you have such long climbs you never know what happens. "I'm not the one to decide but all the riders majority agreed to start after the Umbrail Pass and to shorten the stage to at least keep the finish."

(Image credit: RCS Sport) This is what the current route looks like for the stage. Any sort of adjustment is expected to shorten the stage to about 120 kilometres today, and would significantly reduce the amount of climbing on offer from the initial 4,350 metres.

CPA president Adam Hansen shared the letter sent to the organiser on his X account. It's possible that riders will initially sign on in Livigno before being transported by cars and other vehicles to the other side of the Umbrail pass where the race will then continue. Statement from the @cpacycling and the riders at the Giro. It was said many times before the vote that if they vote, they stick to their vote. It is very clear. I wonder now if there will be outside pressure. This was spoken about, even if teams or the organisers push the… pic.twitter.com/1L5u1euWxgMay 21, 2024

Riders vote to have Umbrail pass removed from course

(Image credit: Getty Images) News came through this morning that the entire Giro peloton was in unanimous agreement not to start stage 16 of the race unless the course is adjusted to remove the Umbrail Pass from the route. Freezing weather conditions in the high mountains mean that snow and freezing rain are forecast on both the climb itself and subsequent descent. According to a report from Cyclingnews, race organisers RCS Sport, the UCI commissaires, and team rider's association representatives met during Monday's rest day to discuss how to protect the riders without completely disrupting the race. RCS initially said that the initial stage would go ahead as planned provided the weather doesn't get worse. However, it has been raining all night in Livigno meaning that they may be forced to make alternative arrangements, especially as all riders have now agreed not to start the stage unless the route is changed. An open letter from the CPA riders union shared on social media said that the current route poses significant health risks to riders. "The prior meeting's discussions do not align with EWP [Extreme Weather Protocol] guidelines under UCI regulation or the ethics of the sport, especially given the current forecast," the letter read. "Riders aim to compete and entertain, not to face a situation where they must stop at an altitude of 2,498 meters in a car park, change clothes in 2-degree weather with a high likelihood of snow, and then continue racing.



"Such conditions pose significant health risks, particularly during the descent of the Umbrail Pass. It is 2024; stopping and restarting races in such conditions is unacceptable. As one DS put it, 'this will be a shit show.'" A final decision on the route is expected imminently.