Tadej Pogačar doubles Giro d'Italia lead with solo mountaintop victory on stage 15

Race leader puts three minutes into his GC rivals on pivotal queen stage

Tadej Pogačar at the Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) dealt a knockout blow to his GC rivals at the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, soloing to victory on the queen stage in Livigno. 

The Slovenian attacked with 14km to go on the final climb on stage 15, a day that counted 5,400m elevation, and ended after over six hours of racing in the saddle. 

