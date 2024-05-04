Who is leading the Giro d'Italia 2024 after stage 1?
Which riders hold the Maglia Rosa, Maglia Ciclamino, Maglia Azzurra and Maglia Bianca?
The opening stage of the Giro d’Italia saw Jhonatan Narváez take the stage victory and the first Maglia Rosa of the race. He went away with Tadej Pogačar and Maximilian Schachmann on an uncategorised climb in the finale. The Ecuadorian outsprinted the other two riders in the final few hundred metres to win the stage.
Pogačar would take time on his general classification rivals, with the likes of Geraint Thomas, Cian Uijtdebroeks, Ben O’Connor and Daniel Felipe Martínez all finishing ten seconds back in the group behind. Others such as Romain Bardet, Luke Plapp and Thymen Arensman lost more time as they were distanced on earlier climbs.
Giro d'Italia 2024 stage 1 result - Venaria Reale to Torino
1. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, in 3:14:23
2. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, all at same time
4. Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +6s
5. Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck, +10s
6. Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
7. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
8. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
9. Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike
10. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, all at same time
Giro d'Italia 2024 general classification after stage 1
1. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, in 3:14:23
2. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, +3s
3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, +6s
4. Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +16s
5. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +17s
6. Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck, +18s
7. Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, +20s
8. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
9. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
10. Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike, all at same time
Giro d'Italia 2024 points classification after stage 1
1. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, 25 points
2. Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty, 20 points
3. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, 18 points
4. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, 18 points
5. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek, 13 points
6. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 12 points
7. Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti Kometa, 11 points
8. Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, 8 points
9. Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 6 points
10. Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 5 points
Giro d'Italia 2024 mountains classification after stage 1
1. Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty, 20 points
2. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek, 10 points
3. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, 8 points
4. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, 7 points
5. Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe, 6 points
6. Rafał Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates, 4 points
7. Daniel Felipe Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, 2 points
8. Louis Barré (Fra) Arkéa - B&B Hotels, 2 points
9. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 1 point
10. Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti Kometa, 1 point
Giro d'Italia 2024 youth classification after stage 1
1. Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, in 3:14:29
2. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, +4s
3. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
4. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
5. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, all at same time
6. Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco AlUla, +21s
7. Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe, +41s
8. Andrea Piccolo (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost, +51s
9. Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10. Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost, all at same time
Giro d'Italia 2024 teams classification after stage 1
1. Ineos Grenadiers, in 9:43:29
2. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +16s
3. Soudal Quick-Step, +20s
4. Visma-Lease a Bike, +27s
5. Bora-Hansgrohe, +37s
6. EF Education-EasyPost, +57s
7. Jayco AlUla, +1:04
8. Astana Qazaqstan, +1:21
9. VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, 1:44
10. Movistar, 3:12
Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.
-
-
