Who is leading the Giro d'Italia 2024 after stage 1?

Which riders hold the Maglia Rosa, Maglia Ciclamino, Maglia Azzurra and Maglia Bianca?

Jhonatan Narváez in the Maglia Rosa after stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By Joseph Lycett
published

The opening stage of the Giro d’Italia saw Jhonatan Narváez take the stage victory and the first Maglia Rosa of the race. He went away with Tadej Pogačar and Maximilian Schachmann on an uncategorised climb in the finale. The Ecuadorian outsprinted the other two riders in the final few hundred metres to win the stage.

Pogačar would take time on his general classification rivals, with the likes of Geraint Thomas, Cian Uijtdebroeks, Ben O’Connor and Daniel Felipe Martínez all finishing ten seconds back in the group behind. Others such as Romain Bardet, Luke Plapp and Thymen Arensman lost more time as they were distanced on earlier climbs.

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

