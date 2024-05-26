Tim Merlier wins the final stage of the Giro d’Italia in Rome as Tadej Pogačar is crowned the overall winner

The Belgian rider takes his third stage win of the race in the sprint ahead of Jonathan Milan

Tim Merlier celebrates his win on stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

After three weeks of racing across Italy, the 2024 Giro d’Italia concluded with a 125km-long sprint stage around Rome. It was set to be another showdown between Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), who have been by far the two best sprinters at this year’s race, and it was the Belgian rider who emerged victorious.

Milan and his teammates had done well to get him back into contention for the finish after a late mechanical for the Italian in the finale with around 9km to go when UAE Team Emirates were setting a high pace in the peloton. They brought him back to the front of the peloton as they went into the final kilometre and placed him in the perfect position going into the final few hundred metres.

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

