Tim Merlier wins the final stage of the Giro d’Italia in Rome as Tadej Pogačar is crowned the overall winner
The Belgian rider takes his third stage win of the race in the sprint ahead of Jonathan Milan
After three weeks of racing across Italy, the 2024 Giro d’Italia concluded with a 125km-long sprint stage around Rome. It was set to be another showdown between Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), who have been by far the two best sprinters at this year’s race, and it was the Belgian rider who emerged victorious.
Milan and his teammates had done well to get him back into contention for the finish after a late mechanical for the Italian in the finale with around 9km to go when UAE Team Emirates were setting a high pace in the peloton. They brought him back to the front of the peloton as they went into the final kilometre and placed him in the perfect position going into the final few hundred metres.
Merlier’s acceleration meant that he was able to open up a gap on the rest of the sprinters though, as he launched with around 250 metres to go and nobody was able to come around him. Milan looked like he was going to challenge for the win, but he was unable to get alongside and in the end it was a rather comfortable victory for Merlier.
Behind him, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) safely crossed the finish line to seal his overall victory and all of the GC contenders finished on the same time in the peloton, meaning that there were no changes in the top-10 in the general classification.
More to follow...
