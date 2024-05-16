Julian Alaphilippe storms to victory on stage 12 of Giro d’Italia as Pogačar keeps overall lead

Alaphilippe wins enthralling stage in Fano after long day in two-man breakaway with Mirco Maestri

Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Julian Alaphilippe stormed to a sensational victory on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia in Fano after a long day in a two man breakaway with Mirco Maestri (Polti-Kometa).

After riding at a relentless pace all day, the Frenchman joined the select group of riders to have won stages in all three Grand Tours. Alaphilippe initially attacked from a huge breakaway, containing the likes of Jhonotan Narváez  (Ineos Grenadiers), before dispatching Maestri on the steep final climb. 

