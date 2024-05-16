'I didn't plan it': Julian Alaphilippe bounces back with epic Giro d’Italia win
Giro stage victory in Fano sees former two time road world champion becomes 108th man to win stages in all three Grand Tours
Just a handful of months ago, Julian Alaphilippe had been written off by some. Since winning two consecutive road World Championships, the Frenchman had struggled to capture the form that saw him win in Imola in 2020, and Leuven a year later.
The 31-year-old seemed to be struck with the curse of the rainbow jersey, but that didn’t stop the critics from jumping on his misfortune, even those from within his own team.
Only in February, Alaphilippe stayed dignified and silent when Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere suggested in the Belgian press that his wife, former pro and Tour de France Femmes race director Marion Rousse, was partly behind his poor form.
Instead, he let his legs do the talking, and they answered his critics with an epic performance on Thursday at the Giro d'Italia as he became the 108th man to win stages in all three Grand Tours with victory on stage 12.
This was Alaphilippe back to his best and the kind of form that saw him regularly go toe-to-toe with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in Classics seasons gone by. It was full of panache and aggression, as he relished the Classics-style course, littered with short, sharp climbs.
After finding himself in the day’s breakaway, alongside dozens of others, he disappeared up ahead with Mirco Maestri (Polti Kometa) once the hilly course began to bite. The duo were alone for more than 120 kilometres of racing. But, according to Alaphilippe, it was never in his initial thinking to make his move with such a long way to the line.
"I didn’t plan it," he said post race. "I was expecting a big group to be in the breakaway. I think first I had to help my teammates, who really controlled perfectly the first 60 kilometres. Afterwards, I was really focused to be in the front."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alaphilippe worked tirelessly with his Italian breakaway compatriot, before distancing him with one venomous attack on the brutally steep final climb.
"We went first in a big group, and then with Mirco Maestri together," he added. "I said to him, 'we go, we go, we go' he really deserved to win today. He was amazing. We collaborated super well."
In his Worlds winning pomp, Alaphilippe became known for his swashbuckling, energetic style, full of emotion and feeling. Before many of his victories, he’d tighten his shoes and shake out his legs before launching explosive attacks.
He was at it again on Thursday afternoon, tightening the BOA dials on his shoes before the gradients began to bite in the final kilometres of the day.
"I believed in it, but until the last kilometre, I had to keep pushing full gas because I heard [Jhonatan] Narváez was close behind me," he explained. "It was my dream to win a stage in the Giro, and I did it. I’m really happy."
His stage win couldn’t have come at a better time given that Alaphilippe is in his contract year at Quick-Step. Reports have suggested that he could leave the Belgian team at the end of the season, but victory in Fano could mean a new offer suddenly finds its way to him.
At the start of the year, the 31-year-old told Cycling Weekly that he wasn’t even sure if he would ride on given his misfortune of late.
"It’s a victory that does me an enormous amount of good," he said as he acknowledged the significance of becoming the 47th French stage winner at the Giro.
"It is an important victory for me," he continued. "I’m thinking about my partner and my son, who have supported me a lot, recently and always. Also thank you to my whole team, who controlled the start of the stage today really well. I told them that it was a stage I had marked out, and I’m really glad to have managed it."
Prior to stage twelve, Alaphilippe’s palmarès contained six individual stages and the mountains classification at the Tour de France, as well as a stint in the yellow jersey, and various accolades from some of cycling’s biggest one day races, including Milan-San Remo.
It now contains a Giro d’Italia stage win. Proof that there’s life in the former rainbow jersey-wearer yet.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders.
When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast.
-
-
Julian Alaphilippe storms to victory on stage 12 of Giro d’Italia as Pogačar keeps overall lead
Alaphilippe wins enthralling stage in Fano after long day in two-man breakaway with Mirco Maestri
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'There are more people killed by lightning and cows than cyclists' - Chris Boardman on proposed anti-dangerous cycling laws
The National Active Travel Commissioner - and former Olympian - was one critic of the government's priorities
By Adam Becket Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe storms to victory on stage 12 of Giro d’Italia as Pogačar keeps overall lead
Alaphilippe wins enthralling stage in Fano after long day in two-man breakaway with Mirco Maestri
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 12 as it happened: Julian Alaphilippe wins epic stage in Fano
All the action from day twelve of the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Jonathan Milan doubles up with sprint victory on stage 11 of Giro d'Italia
Italian becomes first sprinter to take two wins in 2024 edition of race
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 11 as it happened: Jonathan Milan takes second race victory
Live updates on another day for the fastmen on the Adriatic coast
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Valentin Paret-Peintre climbs to victory on stage 10 of Giro d’Italia as Pogačar keeps race lead
Pogačar defends pink jersey as Italian Grand Tour moves into its second week
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Geraint Thomas pinpoints Tadej Pogačar's 'Achilles heel' at Giro d'Italia
Welshman says race leader should "save" his teammates and "look after those pennies"
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 10 as it happened: Valentin Paret-Peintre wins as Pogačar keeps lead
All of the action from the tenth stage of the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Tadej Pogačar: Tour de France is now 'in the back of my mind'
Pogačar says he is already thinking about his next goal in July, now that he has a significant Giro d’Italia lead and overall victory in Rome is likely
By Tom Thewlis Published