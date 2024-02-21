Professional sport needs to stop the public humiliation of athletes

Several years ago, I worked in higher education at a prominent UK university. At that time, I was also a member of Unison - one of Britain’s largest trade unions - whom you could call upon for advice should you ever have the misfortune of experiencing bullying in the workplace.

By Unison’s definition, workplace bullying is "persistent offensive, intimidating, humiliating behaviour, which attempts to undermine an individual or group of employees". It continues: "Bullying is generally carried out face-to-face but can also occur in writing by telephone, text messaging, email and on social media."

In most workplaces, bullying wouldn’t be tolerated.

So why is elite sport any different? Why should professional athletes have to tolerate being publicly undermined in the media by their employer?

Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere has developed a reputation as being one of the biggest culprits of criticising his riders. Lefevere has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, even if it involves getting personal in relation to a rider, and his latest comments directed at former two-time road World Champion Julian Alaphilippe are yet another example of that. He has done it before, with Alaphilippe, and with Sam Bennett, but it has happened again.

On this occasion, Lefevere brought Alaphilippe’s wife, the Tour de France Femmes' race director Marion Rousse, into the picture as well as suggesting he drinks alcohol excessively.

"Too many parties, too much alcohol... Julian is seriously under the influence of Marion Rousse," Lefevere said when describing Alaphilippe’s issues to Humo magazine. "Maybe too much. Julian is a young dog full of energy — you should let him cross in the yard every now and then. And you must also say: this far and no further. There is still a bad boy inside him." He went on to claim that he would "fire him on the spot" if it continues.

Since winning his second world title, it would be fair to say that Alaphilippe hasn’t hit the high notes he’s capable of in a race situation. Various factors have got in the way, including several major crashes as well as bouts of illness, but few would bet against him returning to form at some point, perhaps at a different team away from his scathing boss.

Inevitably a great deal is expected of riders of his status, particularly when they’re tied to high earning contracts - according to L’Equipe, Alaphilippe was given a raise of more than 2 million euros after landing two rainbow jerseys - so underperforming is going to generate some criticism.

But alongside that there is surely a line that needn't be crossed? Especially if it turns sour and personal.

Rousse issued her own response to Lefevere's public attack on Wednesday, saying: "Whatever Mr Lefevere's feelings towards me, it is uncacceptable to attack our private lives as he is doing... Please now stop talking indiscriminately and show more respect and class."

Alaphilippe celebrates winning stage one of the 2022 Tour de France, clad in the rainbow jersey, in Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Tour Down Under, Alaphilippe told Cycling Weekly that he had spent the week building "a good base" in order "to improve from now to my goals." But, he will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and said "I don’t know where I will be next year, if I continue in the team or if I continue cycling". Comments in the press about being fired "on the spot", surely, cannot help.

Lefevere’s comments have some similarity to Manchester City Football Club manager Pep Guardiola’s recent public criticism of midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Guardiola accused Phillips of being overweight on his return from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder recently left the club on loan and told journalists that his confidence had taken a big knock after his managers belittling comments. Guardiola subsequently apologised in a press conference.

If in Alaphilippe and Phillips’ case athletes do indeed have personal issues, being employed within the public eye should not mean their employer gets a free pass to undermine them in the spotlight of the media and to make those personal issues public.

Lefevere is far from being the only guilty party in cycling. Israel-Premier Tech boss Sylvan Adams has very publicly criticised Chris Froome in the past and ridiculed his performances.

Equally, both team bosses have repeatedly expressed their respect for their riders although that hasn’t detracted from the scalding criticism both have received.

In the wake of Lefevere’s latest bitter attack on a rider, Australian pro Chloe Hosking took to social media to call upon the riders' union, the CPA, to make their stance against this behaviour clear. Cycling Weekly has reached out to the CPA to get their view on the topic.

In an age in which mental health awareness is frequently discussed within the workplace, perhaps these bosses need an ounce of education. Riders like Alaphilippe deserve better, and the public undermining of sports stars needs to stop.

Cycling Weekly approached Soudal Quick-Step for comment in relation to this article.